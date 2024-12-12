In today’s episode, Bill Corcoran Jr. sits down with Jon Sexton—Nashville’s Top Realtor and host of the TV show, “Selling Nashville.” Jon is an entrepreneurial powerhouse who transformed life’s challenges into extraordinary opportunities.

His journey is defined by resilience and adaptability, as he has overcome many personal adversities—including losing his mother and sister at a very young age—to achieve remarkable success across various industries.

After moving to Nashville to pursue music, and determined to avoid the “starving artist” lifestyle, he quickly built a successful personal training company, then bought, merged, and scaled multiple health clubs into one of the Southeast’s top health and fitness operations.

But he didn’t stop there.

Fueled by his entrepreneurial spirit, he pivoted to real estate, where he rapidly became one of Nashville’s top-producing agents. Now, Jon leads a thriving team of 10+ agents. They discuss powerful lessons on entrepreneurship, turning passions into profits, and building great teams and successful businesses. This episode is packed with insights for aspiring entrepreneurs, music dreamers, and anyone looking to turn their passions into success.

