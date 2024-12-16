FORTY FORT — The Rotary Club of Kingston recently held an axe throwing fundraiser at the Hatchet Factory to raise money for four different charities in the Wyoming Valley.

The event was held in memory of beloved member, Bob Kopec, who passed away unexpectedly in 2023. The four charities benefitting from the fundraiser were some of Bob’s favorite local charities: Blue Chip Animal Refuge, Sara’s Table, Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, and the American Red Cross.

The event raised $4000 to be split between the four organizations. Representatives from two of the organizations recently attended one of the Rotary Club’s weekly meetings and were presented with checks for their charities.

The Rotary Club of Kingston meets at Theo’s Metro in Kingston Wednesdays at 6:15 p.m. New members and guests are always welcome.