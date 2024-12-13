In less than two weeks’ time, the jolly, chunky man with the white beard will be holding his breath, squeezing and shimmying that red velvet suit down our chimneys! Make sure you remember to leave those cookies and milk out on the kitchen counter. Although, in my house, they would never last long enough for Santa to get his share.

I am just praying this year when that overloaded sleigh lands on my roof and wakes me up with its big, giant thud I don’t lose any more shingles! Between these cold winter winds and those reindeer clanking around, I will surely have to contact my homeowner’s insurance. Maybe I can send the bill directly up to the North Pole!

In fresh new Netflix offering, “Hot Frosty,” Lacy Chabert (TV’s Party of Five, Mean Girls) plays “Kathy Barrett,” a closed-off widow who lost her best friend husband to cancer. After miraculously witnessing a snowman come to life in the town square of her Ontario, Canada hometown, Kathy is destined to have her heart melted ironically by, well, a snowman.

Jack Snowman is played pleasantly by a lean, mean Dustin Milligan (Schitt’s Creek) who tries his very best to hide out from the town’s troopers who are hot on the tail, I mean trail, of a naked man who broke into a clothing boutique in order to have rags to wear.

“Hot Frosty” may have been more enjoyable if I was sipping on a hot toddy with a sidecar of cinnamon on the glass’s rim. This new holiday film goes down easy, yes, especially if you only want to half pay attention while getting your packages wrapped. The script and story are pretty simple indeed, so you can multi-task no problem without missing all that much.

With all the new Christmas movies being released this year, maybe you should ponder for a moment and reflect on which holiday classics are among your most favorite? Every year I make it a tradition to watch my personal favorite George C. Scott as Ebenezer Scrooge in the 1984 edition of the classic tale. Also, I always try to fit in “Prancer,” “A Christmas Story,” “The Family Stone,” and of course arguably the most popular holiday flick of all time — Chevy Chase in National Lampoon’s

“Christmas Vacation.”

As for “Hot Frosty”(literally), a movie catering to the ladies no doubt, not quite at the same enjoyment level of the above mentioned, but at least, just like the candy canes hanging on your tree, it has an undeniable sweetness that one can’t pass up.

“Hot Frosty,” starring: Lacy Chabert, Dustin Milligan

Christopher’s “Meow” Score: “5” paws out of 10.