We may be counting down to Christmas, but this weekend is all about entertainment for you! Northeastern Pennsylvania’s got holiday specials, country nights, live burlesque, acoustic jams, tribute shows, and more happening from Thirsty Thursday to Sunday Funday.
All venues/events listed in no particular order, the lineup changes weekly.
Cover photo: Autumn Falls Entertainment is a solo vocalist out of the Hazleton area who stays busy performing throughout Pennsylvania at venues, restaurants, and parties! This talented singer somehow fit five performances into four days this weekend, starting with Queen City Tavern in Olyphant on Thursday, December 12, and finishing up with Lo Dolce Casa in Tamaqua on Sunday, December 15.
by: Gabrielle Lang
CURRY DONUTS ON PENN AVE WILKES-BARRE
Condition Oakland, Joe Jack Talcum, Sweet Anne Marie, Tedd Hazard, Son of A Shepard, and The Mega Yeah
FRI, DEC 13, 6:00 P.M.
GROTTO PIZZA – HARVEYS LAKE
Eddie Appnel & Henry Pehala’s Shameless Duo
THURS, DEC 12, 6:00 P.M.
–
The Lance Thomas Band
FRI, DEC 13, 7:00 P.M.
GROTTO PIZZA – WILKES-BARRE
The Seasons Duo
FRI, DEC 13, 6:00 P.M.
GROTTO PIZZA – EDWARDSVILLE
Autumn Falls Entertainment
FRI, DEC 13, 8:00 P.M.
TAP AT HUMBOLDT
H-Duo @ Power’s Winter Wonderland
SAT, DEC 14, 12:00 P.M.
MAUCH CHUNK OPERA HOUSE
The Outcrops
THURS, DEC 12, 7:00 P.M.
–
Calamity Chang Presents: a Slay Belles Burlesque Spectacular
FRI, DEC 13, 8:00 P.M.
–
Craig Thatcher & Friends Rock’n Christmas
SAT, DEC 14, 7:00 P.M.
–
Christmas Cabaret: A Benefit for the JTAHS Theatre Club
SUN, DEC 15, 3:00 P.M.
BEST CIGAR PUB
Flannery & Wiggy
FRI, DEC 13, 7:00 P.M.
–
Tom Molinaro
SAT, DEC 14, 7:00 P.M.
BELTZVILLE BAR AND GRILL
Dakota Sean
FRI, DEC 13, 6:00 P.M.
POOR RICHARD’S PUB
The Untouchables
FRI, DEC 13, 8:00 P.M.
–
Destination West
SAT, DEC 14, 9:30 P.M.
B3Q SMOKEHOUSE
Kitchen Teeth
FRI, DEC 13, 7:00 P.M.
HARRY’S BAR
Dr. Music @ College Dance Party
THURS, DEC 12, 9:00 P.M.
–
Sarah & The Swede
FRI, DEC 13, 6:00 P.M.
–
Pour Decisions
FRI, DEC 13, 9:00 P.M.
–
Picture Perfect Band
SAT, DEC 14, 9:00 P.M.
QUEEN CITY TAVERN
Autumn Falls Entertainment
THURS, DEC 12, 6:00 P.M.
THE MINES
DJ Venom X @ Nightmare Before Christmas Story
THURS, DEC 12, 9:00 P.M.
–
JustChris @ Froggy 101 Nights
FRI, DEC 13, 8:00 P.M.
THE WOODLANDS
Trylogy
SAT, DEC 14, 9:30 P.M.
PISANO FAMILY WINES
Lee
FRI, DEC 13, 7:00 P.M.
–
Lance Thomas Band
SAT, DEC 14, 7:00 P.M.
BROADWAY GRILLE
Jordan Allan
THURS, DEC 12, 7:00 P.M.
–
Brad & Luke
FRI, DEC 13, 7:00 P.M.
–
Adam McKinley
SAT, DEC 14, 3:00 P.M.
–
The Rhythm Method
SAT, DEC 14, 7:00 P.M.
–
Dustin Douglas
SUN, DEC 15, 3:00 P.M.
THE STONEHOUSE
Greenfield III @ Funky Thursday
THURS, DEC 12, 8:00 P.M.
–
Dashboard Mary
FRI, DEC 13, 8:00 P.M.
–
Govinda Rose
SAT, DEC 14, 8:00 P.M.
–
QBall
SUN, DEC 15, 4:00 P.M.
LO DOLCE CASA
Autumn Falls Entertainment
SAT & SUN, DEC 14 & 15, 5:00 P.M.
SUMMIT CIGAR
Jase Mathews
FRI, DEC 13, 8:00 P.M.
MOHEGAN PENNSYLVANIA
Toga Party Band @ Breakers
FRI, DEC 13, 8:30 P.M.
–
Piano Night w/ Lee Strubeck @ Bean and Vine Café & Wine Bar
SAT, DEC 14, 7:00 P.M.
–
Screaming Broccolli @ Breakers
SAT, DEC 14, 8:30 P.M.
–
Rumor Has It @ Hive Taphouse
SAT, DEC 14, 9:30 P.M.
THE VSPOT BAR
Marty & Tatiana
THURS, DEC 12, 8:00 P.M.
–
Reach For The Sky
FRI, DEC 13, 9:45 P.M.
–
Until Sunrise
SAT, DEC 14, 9:00 P.M.
R BAR
Dave & Chae
FRI, DEC 13, 6:00 P.M.
RIVER STREET JAZZ CAFE
Proud Monkey – Dave Matthews/Tim Reynolds Duo Tribute
FRI, DEC 13, 8:00 P.M.
–
Box of Rain – ’68-74 Era Grateful Dead Tribute
SAT, DEC 14, 8:00 P.M.
PENN’S PEAK
Irish Christmas in America – The Show
FRI, DEC 13, 8:00 P.M.
–
Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder Christmas
SAT, DEC 14, 8:00 P.M.
CHEAP SHOTS BAR & RESTAURANT
Running in Flip-Flops
FRI, DEC 13, 8:00 P.M.
–
Project 90s
SAT, DEC 14, 8:30 P.M.
DOWNTOWN LEHIGHTON
Autumn Falls Entertainment
SAT, DEC 14, 12:00 P.M.
JAM ROOM BREWING COMPANY
Andrew Tirado
FRI, DEC 13, 6:00 P.M.
–
Brian and Rosie
SAT, DEC 15, 2:00 P.M.
MCGRATH’S PUB & EATERY
Tom Graham
THURS, DEC 12, 8:00 P.M.
–
John Bower
SAT, DEC 14, 8:00 P.M.
F.M. KIRBY CENTER
Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox
SAT, DEC 14, 8:00 P.M.
REVERE BREWERY
Dakota Sean
SAT, DEC 14, 7:00 P.M.
SHERMAN THEATER
An Evening With Shakey Graves & Buffalo Hunt @ Sherman Theater
FRI, DEC 13, 7:00 P.M.
–
The Wankers @ Sherman Showcase
SAT, DEC 13, 7:00 P.M.
–
Knights Reign & Shout at the Devil @ Sherman Stage at Renegade Theater
SAT, DEC 14, 7:00 P.M.
–
Know Your Enemy & That Nu-Metal Band @ Sherman Showcase
SAT, DEC 14, 7:00 P.M.
Did we miss something? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabrielle (Gabby) Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.