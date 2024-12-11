We may be counting down to Christmas, but this weekend is all about entertainment for you! Northeastern Pennsylvania’s got holiday specials, country nights, live burlesque, acoustic jams, tribute shows, and more happening from Thirsty Thursday to Sunday Funday.

All venues/events listed in no particular order, the lineup changes weekly.

Cover photo: Autumn Falls Entertainment is a solo vocalist out of the Hazleton area who stays busy performing throughout Pennsylvania at venues, restaurants, and parties! This talented singer somehow fit five performances into four days this weekend, starting with Queen City Tavern in Olyphant on Thursday, December 12, and finishing up with Lo Dolce Casa in Tamaqua on Sunday, December 15.

by: Gabrielle Lang

CURRY DONUTS ON PENN AVE WILKES-BARRE

Condition Oakland, Joe Jack Talcum, Sweet Anne Marie, Tedd Hazard, Son of A Shepard, and The Mega Yeah

FRI, DEC 13, 6:00 P.M.

GROTTO PIZZA – HARVEYS LAKE

Eddie Appnel & Henry Pehala’s Shameless Duo

THURS, DEC 12, 6:00 P.M.

The Lance Thomas Band

FRI, DEC 13, 7:00 P.M.

GROTTO PIZZA – WILKES-BARRE

The Seasons Duo

FRI, DEC 13, 6:00 P.M.

GROTTO PIZZA – EDWARDSVILLE

Autumn Falls Entertainment

FRI, DEC 13, 8:00 P.M.

TAP AT HUMBOLDT

H-Duo @ Power’s Winter Wonderland

SAT, DEC 14, 12:00 P.M.

MAUCH CHUNK OPERA HOUSE

The Outcrops

THURS, DEC 12, 7:00 P.M.

Calamity Chang Presents: a Slay Belles Burlesque Spectacular

FRI, DEC 13, 8:00 P.M.

Craig Thatcher & Friends Rock’n Christmas

SAT, DEC 14, 7:00 P.M.

Christmas Cabaret: A Benefit for the JTAHS Theatre Club

SUN, DEC 15, 3:00 P.M.

BEST CIGAR PUB

Flannery & Wiggy

FRI, DEC 13, 7:00 P.M.

Tom Molinaro

SAT, DEC 14, 7:00 P.M.

BELTZVILLE BAR AND GRILL

Dakota Sean

FRI, DEC 13, 6:00 P.M.

POOR RICHARD’S PUB

The Untouchables

FRI, DEC 13, 8:00 P.M.

Destination West

SAT, DEC 14, 9:30 P.M.

B3Q SMOKEHOUSE

Kitchen Teeth

FRI, DEC 13, 7:00 P.M.

HARRY’S BAR

Dr. Music @ College Dance Party

THURS, DEC 12, 9:00 P.M.

Sarah & The Swede

FRI, DEC 13, 6:00 P.M.

Pour Decisions

FRI, DEC 13, 9:00 P.M.

Picture Perfect Band

SAT, DEC 14, 9:00 P.M.

QUEEN CITY TAVERN

Autumn Falls Entertainment

THURS, DEC 12, 6:00 P.M.

THE MINES

DJ Venom X @ Nightmare Before Christmas Story

THURS, DEC 12, 9:00 P.M.

JustChris @ Froggy 101 Nights

FRI, DEC 13, 8:00 P.M.

THE WOODLANDS

Trylogy

SAT, DEC 14, 9:30 P.M.

PISANO FAMILY WINES

Lee

FRI, DEC 13, 7:00 P.M.

Lance Thomas Band

SAT, DEC 14, 7:00 P.M.

BROADWAY GRILLE

Jordan Allan

THURS, DEC 12, 7:00 P.M.

Brad & Luke

FRI, DEC 13, 7:00 P.M.

Adam McKinley

SAT, DEC 14, 3:00 P.M.

The Rhythm Method

SAT, DEC 14, 7:00 P.M.

Dustin Douglas

SUN, DEC 15, 3:00 P.M.

THE STONEHOUSE

Greenfield III @ Funky Thursday

THURS, DEC 12, 8:00 P.M.

Dashboard Mary

FRI, DEC 13, 8:00 P.M.

Govinda Rose

SAT, DEC 14, 8:00 P.M.

QBall

SUN, DEC 15, 4:00 P.M.

LO DOLCE CASA

Autumn Falls Entertainment

SAT & SUN, DEC 14 & 15, 5:00 P.M.

SUMMIT CIGAR

Jase Mathews

FRI, DEC 13, 8:00 P.M.

MOHEGAN PENNSYLVANIA

Toga Party Band @ Breakers

FRI, DEC 13, 8:30 P.M.

Piano Night w/ Lee Strubeck @ Bean and Vine Café & Wine Bar

SAT, DEC 14, 7:00 P.M.

Screaming Broccolli @ Breakers

SAT, DEC 14, 8:30 P.M.

Rumor Has It @ Hive Taphouse

SAT, DEC 14, 9:30 P.M.

THE VSPOT BAR

Marty & Tatiana

THURS, DEC 12, 8:00 P.M.

Reach For The Sky

FRI, DEC 13, 9:45 P.M.

Until Sunrise

SAT, DEC 14, 9:00 P.M.

R BAR

Dave & Chae

FRI, DEC 13, 6:00 P.M.

RIVER STREET JAZZ CAFE

Proud Monkey – Dave Matthews/Tim Reynolds Duo Tribute

FRI, DEC 13, 8:00 P.M.

Box of Rain – ’68-74 Era Grateful Dead Tribute

SAT, DEC 14, 8:00 P.M.

PENN’S PEAK

Irish Christmas in America – The Show

FRI, DEC 13, 8:00 P.M.

Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder Christmas

SAT, DEC 14, 8:00 P.M.

CHEAP SHOTS BAR & RESTAURANT

Running in Flip-Flops

FRI, DEC 13, 8:00 P.M.

Project 90s

SAT, DEC 14, 8:30 P.M.

DOWNTOWN LEHIGHTON

Autumn Falls Entertainment

SAT, DEC 14, 12:00 P.M.

JAM ROOM BREWING COMPANY

Andrew Tirado

FRI, DEC 13, 6:00 P.M.

Brian and Rosie

SAT, DEC 15, 2:00 P.M.

MCGRATH’S PUB & EATERY

Tom Graham

THURS, DEC 12, 8:00 P.M.

John Bower

SAT, DEC 14, 8:00 P.M.

F.M. KIRBY CENTER

Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox

SAT, DEC 14, 8:00 P.M.

REVERE BREWERY

Dakota Sean

SAT, DEC 14, 7:00 P.M.

SHERMAN THEATER

An Evening With Shakey Graves & Buffalo Hunt @ Sherman Theater

FRI, DEC 13, 7:00 P.M.

The Wankers @ Sherman Showcase

SAT, DEC 13, 7:00 P.M.

Knights Reign & Shout at the Devil @ Sherman Stage at Renegade Theater

SAT, DEC 14, 7:00 P.M.

Know Your Enemy & That Nu-Metal Band @ Sherman Showcase

SAT, DEC 14, 7:00 P.M.

Did we miss something? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabrielle (Gabby) Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.