In this episode, podcast host Bill Corcoran Jr. sits down with Tori Donahue, a creative entrepreneur, to explore the uncharted territories of postpartum depression that intersect with ADHD and the healing power of creativity. Tori opens up about her personal journey, sharing how she navigated the challenges of motherhood and neurodivergence while rediscovering her creative spark.

In a world of creative growth, where the challenges of maintaining authenticity on social media meet the liberating power of embracing one’s true self, Tori shares her candid experiences of balancing personal expression with business demands, offering insights into the art of delegation and maintaining high standards without losing oneself in the process.

From practical strategies for managing mental health to inspiring stories of growth and resilience, this conversation is a heartfelt reminder that even in the toughest seasons, we have the power to bloom.

Whether you’re a mom, a creative, or simply someone seeking a little light, this episode is filled with insights you won’t want to miss.

For more episodes of OnTheStacks with host Bill Corcoran Jr. check out the Youtube channel, and watch more episodes here in our Podcasts section