December is here and this weekend’s music lineup aims to spread some holiday cheer. You might be back to work for now, but have no fear. Just pair these concerts with a beer and sing along loudly for all to hear.

All venues/events listed in no particular order, the lineup changes weekly.

Cover photo: Leighann & Company is hot on the lineup this weekend. Led by captivating frontwoman Leighann Burke, this dynamic party band can play as an acoustic duo, rockin’ trio or a full band! Leighann & Andy will play as a duo at Summit Cigar in Clarks Summit on Friday night. Then, Leighann & Company will take the full band to SantaCon to entertain Hive Taphouse inside Mohegan Pennsylvania on Saturday, Dec 7.

by: Gabrielle Lang

SHERMAN THEATER

Underoath @ Sherman Theater

FRI, DEC 6, 6:30 P.M.

–

Jessica Lynn’s Christmas Spectacular @ Sherman Theater

SAT, DEC 7, 7:00 P.M.

–

Nimrod – A Green Day Tribute @ Sherman Stage at Renegade Theater

SAT, DEC 7, 7:00 P.M.

–

Social Paradise @ Sherman Showcase

SAT, DEC 7, 7:00 P.M.

HARRY’S BAR

Quincy & Peach Polaroid

THURS, DEC 5, 9:00 P.M.

–

Teddy Young Duo

FRI, DEC 6, 6:00 P.M.

–

DJ Pat Moore

FRI, DEC 6, 9:00 P.M.

–

Endless Dream Band

SAT, DEC 7, 9:00 P.M.

RIVER STREET JAZZ CAFE

Aaron Fink & The Fury w/ special guest Tatiana

SAT, DEC 7, 7:00 P.M.

PENN’S PEAK

Ryan Pelton -An Elvis Christmas Show

THURS, DEC 5, 1:00 PM

–

Ryan Pelton -An Elvis Christmas Show

FRI, DEC 7, 8:00 P.M.

–

“The Day the Music DIDN’T Die” – A Rock-n-Roll Fairytale – A Ryan Pelton Production

SAT, DEC 7, 8:00 P.M.

MCGRATH’S PUB & EATERY

57Ohh Duo

FRI, DEC 6, 8:00 P.M.

–

Mike Baresse

SAT, DEC 7, 8:00 P.M.

THE MINES

DJ Venom X @ Ugly Sweater Party

THURS, DEC 5, 9:00 P.M.

GROTTO PIZZA – HARVEYS LAKE

Eddie Appnel & Henry Pehala’s Shameless Duo

THURS, DEC 5, 6:00 P.M.

–

We The Living

FRI, DEC 6, 7:00 P.M.

GROTTO PIZZA – EDWARDSVILLE

Dave Cupano

FRI, DEC 6, 8:00 P.M.

THE THEATER AT NORTH

The Michael Jackson Tribute Show Starring Danny Dash Andrews

FRI, DEC 6, 7:00 P.M.

F.M. KIRBY CENTER

979X’s Twisted Christmas with Daughtry

THURS, DEC 5, 7:00 P.M.

–

NEPA Philharmonic

SAT, DEC 7, 7:00 P.M.

THE WOODLANDS

Lance Thomas Live

FRI, DEC 6, 9:00 P.M.

SNAPPER’S

The Steel Reserve Band

SAT, DEC 7, 7:00 P.M.

–

Riley Loftus

SUN, DEC 8, 7:00 P.M.

THE STONEHOUSE

Greenfield III @ Funky Thursday

THURS, DEC 5, 8:00 P.M.

–

Group Du Jour

FRI, DEC 6, 8:00 P.M.

–

We The Living

SAT, DEC 7, 4:00 P.M.

–

Riptide Acoustic Duo

SUN, DEC 8, 4:00 P.M.

MAUCH CHUNK OPERA HOUSE

Twelve Twenty-Four TSO Christmas event

FRI & SAT, DEC 6 & 7, 7:00 P.M.

THE VSPOT BAR

Rick Gillette

THURS, DEC 5, 8:00 P.M.

–

Tourniquet: Marilyn Manson Tribute w/ Kitchen Teeth and SuperStar

FRI, DEC 6, 9:00 P.M.

–

Y2Kids

SAT, DEC 7, 9:00 P.M.

–

Benefit for Chris Harding

SUN, DEC 8, 2:00 P.M.

POOR RICHARD’S PUB

Fuzzy Park Band

FRI, DEC 6, 8:00 P.M.

–

DJ Honey Do

SAT, DEC 7, 9:30 P.M.

SUMMIT CIGAR

Leighann & Andy

FRI, DEC 6, 8:00 P.M.

JAM ROOM BREWING COMPANY

Alan Cooper

THURS, DEC 5, 5:00 P.M.

–

Dan Engvaldsen

FRI, DEC 6, 6:00 P.M.

–

Victor Fiore

SAT, DEC 7, 6:00 P.M.

R BAR

Justin Bravo & The Kind

FRI, DEC 6, 6:00 P.M.

CHEAP SHOTS BAR & RESTAURANT

Kartune

FRI, DEC 6, 8:00 P.M.

–

DJ Pat Moore

SAT, DEC 7, 9:00 P.M.

MOON BALLROOM

Traverse the Abyss & More @ Mosh For Tots

SAT, DEC 7, 5:00 P.M.

BEST CIGAR PUB

Josh Martonyak and Casey Kennedy

FRI, DEC 6, 7:00 P.M.

–

Nikki and Bill

SAT, DEC 7, 7:00 P.M.

PISANO FAMILY WINES

North of 40

FRI, DEC 6, 7:00 P.M.

–

The Handsome Devils

SAT, DEC 7, 7:00 P.M.

TAP AT HUMBOLDT

Zenith

FRI, DEC 6, 7:00 P.M.

–

Blue Mountain Soul

SAT, DEC 7, 7:00 P.M.

MOHEGAN PENNSYLVANIA

Toasted @ Breakers

FRI, DEC 6, 8:30 P.M.

–

Piano Night w/ Lee Strubeck @ Bean and Vine Café & Wine Bar

SAT, DEC 7, 7:00 P.M.

–

New Normal @ Breakers

SAT, DEC 7, 8:30 P.M.

–

Leighann & Company @ Hive Taphouse for SantaCon

SAT, NOV 30, 9:30 P.M.

BROADWAY GRILLE

Open Mic w/ Matt Filer

THURS, DEC 5, 7:00 P.M.

–

Matt Filer

FRI, DEC 6, 7:00 P.M.

–

Be Easy

SAT, DEC 7, 7:00 P.M.

–

Dina Hall

SUN, DEC 8, 7:00 P.M.

RITZ THEATER

Scranton Jazz Festival Christmas Spectacular

SUN, DEC 8, 6:00 P.M.

Did we miss something? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabrielle (Gabby) Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.