December is here and this weekend’s music lineup aims to spread some holiday cheer. You might be back to work for now, but have no fear. Just pair these concerts with a beer and sing along loudly for all to hear.
All venues/events listed in no particular order, the lineup changes weekly.
Cover photo: Leighann & Company is hot on the lineup this weekend. Led by captivating frontwoman Leighann Burke, this dynamic party band can play as an acoustic duo, rockin’ trio or a full band! Leighann & Andy will play as a duo at Summit Cigar in Clarks Summit on Friday night. Then, Leighann & Company will take the full band to SantaCon to entertain Hive Taphouse inside Mohegan Pennsylvania on Saturday, Dec 7.
by: Gabrielle Lang
SHERMAN THEATER
Underoath @ Sherman Theater
FRI, DEC 6, 6:30 P.M.
–
Jessica Lynn’s Christmas Spectacular @ Sherman Theater
SAT, DEC 7, 7:00 P.M.
–
Nimrod – A Green Day Tribute @ Sherman Stage at Renegade Theater
SAT, DEC 7, 7:00 P.M.
–
Social Paradise @ Sherman Showcase
SAT, DEC 7, 7:00 P.M.
HARRY’S BAR
Quincy & Peach Polaroid
THURS, DEC 5, 9:00 P.M.
–
Teddy Young Duo
FRI, DEC 6, 6:00 P.M.
–
DJ Pat Moore
FRI, DEC 6, 9:00 P.M.
–
Endless Dream Band
SAT, DEC 7, 9:00 P.M.
RIVER STREET JAZZ CAFE
Aaron Fink & The Fury w/ special guest Tatiana
SAT, DEC 7, 7:00 P.M.
PENN’S PEAK
Ryan Pelton -An Elvis Christmas Show
THURS, DEC 5, 1:00 PM
–
Ryan Pelton -An Elvis Christmas Show
FRI, DEC 7, 8:00 P.M.
–
“The Day the Music DIDN’T Die” – A Rock-n-Roll Fairytale – A Ryan Pelton Production
SAT, DEC 7, 8:00 P.M.
MCGRATH’S PUB & EATERY
57Ohh Duo
FRI, DEC 6, 8:00 P.M.
–
Mike Baresse
SAT, DEC 7, 8:00 P.M.
THE MINES
DJ Venom X @ Ugly Sweater Party
THURS, DEC 5, 9:00 P.M.
GROTTO PIZZA – HARVEYS LAKE
Eddie Appnel & Henry Pehala’s Shameless Duo
THURS, DEC 5, 6:00 P.M.
–
We The Living
FRI, DEC 6, 7:00 P.M.
GROTTO PIZZA – EDWARDSVILLE
Dave Cupano
FRI, DEC 6, 8:00 P.M.
THE THEATER AT NORTH
The Michael Jackson Tribute Show Starring Danny Dash Andrews
FRI, DEC 6, 7:00 P.M.
F.M. KIRBY CENTER
979X’s Twisted Christmas with Daughtry
THURS, DEC 5, 7:00 P.M.
–
NEPA Philharmonic
SAT, DEC 7, 7:00 P.M.
THE WOODLANDS
Lance Thomas Live
FRI, DEC 6, 9:00 P.M.
SNAPPER’S
The Steel Reserve Band
SAT, DEC 7, 7:00 P.M.
–
Riley Loftus
SUN, DEC 8, 7:00 P.M.
THE STONEHOUSE
Greenfield III @ Funky Thursday
THURS, DEC 5, 8:00 P.M.
–
Group Du Jour
FRI, DEC 6, 8:00 P.M.
–
We The Living
SAT, DEC 7, 4:00 P.M.
–
Riptide Acoustic Duo
SUN, DEC 8, 4:00 P.M.
MAUCH CHUNK OPERA HOUSE
Twelve Twenty-Four TSO Christmas event
FRI & SAT, DEC 6 & 7, 7:00 P.M.
THE VSPOT BAR
Rick Gillette
THURS, DEC 5, 8:00 P.M.
–
Tourniquet: Marilyn Manson Tribute w/ Kitchen Teeth and SuperStar
FRI, DEC 6, 9:00 P.M.
–
Y2Kids
SAT, DEC 7, 9:00 P.M.
–
Benefit for Chris Harding
SUN, DEC 8, 2:00 P.M.
POOR RICHARD’S PUB
Fuzzy Park Band
FRI, DEC 6, 8:00 P.M.
–
DJ Honey Do
SAT, DEC 7, 9:30 P.M.
SUMMIT CIGAR
Leighann & Andy
FRI, DEC 6, 8:00 P.M.
JAM ROOM BREWING COMPANY
Alan Cooper
THURS, DEC 5, 5:00 P.M.
–
Dan Engvaldsen
FRI, DEC 6, 6:00 P.M.
–
Victor Fiore
SAT, DEC 7, 6:00 P.M.
R BAR
Justin Bravo & The Kind
FRI, DEC 6, 6:00 P.M.
CHEAP SHOTS BAR & RESTAURANT
Kartune
FRI, DEC 6, 8:00 P.M.
–
DJ Pat Moore
SAT, DEC 7, 9:00 P.M.
MOON BALLROOM
Traverse the Abyss & More @ Mosh For Tots
SAT, DEC 7, 5:00 P.M.
BEST CIGAR PUB
Josh Martonyak and Casey Kennedy
FRI, DEC 6, 7:00 P.M.
–
Nikki and Bill
SAT, DEC 7, 7:00 P.M.
PISANO FAMILY WINES
North of 40
FRI, DEC 6, 7:00 P.M.
–
The Handsome Devils
SAT, DEC 7, 7:00 P.M.
TAP AT HUMBOLDT
Zenith
FRI, DEC 6, 7:00 P.M.
–
Blue Mountain Soul
SAT, DEC 7, 7:00 P.M.
MOHEGAN PENNSYLVANIA
Toasted @ Breakers
FRI, DEC 6, 8:30 P.M.
–
Piano Night w/ Lee Strubeck @ Bean and Vine Café & Wine Bar
SAT, DEC 7, 7:00 P.M.
–
New Normal @ Breakers
SAT, DEC 7, 8:30 P.M.
–
Leighann & Company @ Hive Taphouse for SantaCon
SAT, NOV 30, 9:30 P.M.
BROADWAY GRILLE
Open Mic w/ Matt Filer
THURS, DEC 5, 7:00 P.M.
–
Matt Filer
FRI, DEC 6, 7:00 P.M.
–
Be Easy
SAT, DEC 7, 7:00 P.M.
–
Dina Hall
SUN, DEC 8, 7:00 P.M.
RITZ THEATER
Scranton Jazz Festival Christmas Spectacular
SUN, DEC 8, 6:00 P.M.
