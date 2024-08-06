WILKES-BARRE – Rock superstar Daughtry performs at the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts on Thursday, December 5, at 7:00 p.m. as part of 979X Twisted X-Mas with special guests Sleep Theory and Devour the Day.

This year, celebrate the holidays with the powerful vocals of acclaimed rocker Chris Daughtry, following Daughtry’s fall release of their upcoming EP.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, August 9 at 10:00 a.m. with the Kirby Member presale beginning Thursday, August 8 at 10:00 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased online at kirbycenter.org, ticketmaster.com, and in-person/by phone at the F.M. Kirby Center Box Office during regular business hours,

This show is presented by SLP Concerts and the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts.

Daughtry, one of the most visible and best-selling rock bands of the 21st century, has sold out concerts across the globe. After his high-fire run on the fifth season of American Idol, Chris Daughtry won hearts all over the country and emerged as a hitmaker in the rock genre.

Although he didn’t win Idol in 2006, Daughtry went on to be one of the most successful contestants in the show’s history. The very next year he launched onto charts with a full band and the self-titled Daughtry album. The debut record went on to become the top-selling album of 2007 and was the fastest-selling rock debut album in Soundscan history. The record was nominated for four GRAMMY® Awards and won 4 American Music Awards, alongside seven Billboard Music Awards, including “Album of the Year.”

Their debut album, Subsequent albums, Leave This Town (2009), Break The Spell (2011), and Baptized (2013) have all gone Platinum, with Cage To Rattle (2018) certified Gold. In 2021, the band released their record Dearly Beloved, with singles “World On Fire,” “Heavy Is The Crown,” and “Changes Are Coming,” all cracking the Top 10.

Following yet another Top 10 success with their 2023 smash cover of Journey’s “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)” featuring Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale, Daughtry proved himself as someone to continue to watch in the rock scene. Their most recent debut Big Machine Records single, “Artificial,” scored the band their first No. 1 single at the Active Rock format, laying the groundwork for their new EP, set to release in fall 2024.

Daughtry is set for the holiday season at Wilkes-Barre’s F.M. Kirby Center, a historic Art Deco-Moderne-style performing arts center located in the city’s square.