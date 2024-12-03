Come out to Moon Ballroom on Saturday, December 7, to see 10 heavy metal/hard rock bands perform to benefit Toys for Tots.

SCRANTON — On Saturday, December 7, a 10-band music festival takes place at Moon Ballroom in Dickson City, where the hard rock and heavy metal community is joining forces to support a great cause for the holiday season!

Sled Dog Entertainment and Traverse the Abyss present Mosh for Tots and all proceeds will benefit Toys for Tots The event is open to all ages, but you must be 21+ to drink, ID required. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the music begins at 5:30 p.m.

Admission costs one toy or a $10 monetary donation, but attendees can donate more if they’re feelin’ the holiday spirit! The first 100 people through the door will be entered for a $100 giveaway later during the event.

Traverse the Abyss

Nail Bite

Cruel Bomb

Desolation

Saint Diablo

Who They Fear

Coppermine

Strange Culture

Drowning Kelly

Necrogarden

The metalcore bands performing for Mosh for Tots hail from NEPA, Lancaster, Philadelphia, New Jersey, Virginia, and more towns throughout the Northeast. The band lineup for the event will not be posted publicly. They’re going “Warped Tour Style” with this one and the schedule will be announced at the show.

Traverse the Abyss’s motto is ”come early, stay late and make memories,” but they also encourage everyone to be responsible moshing around the Christmas tree and consider taking advantage of area hotels.