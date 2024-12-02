Underoath comes to Sherman Theater on Friday, December 6, with the doors opening at 6:30 p.m.

STROUDSBURG – American metalcore rock band, Underoath is bringing their 20th Anniversary Tour to the Sherman Theater in Stroudsburg with special guests Static Dress on Friday, December 6.

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of their influential studio album, “They’re Only Chasing Safety,” Underoath sets off on The 20th Anniversary Tour, hitting the EU, UK and US. The band will perform the album in its entirety, followed by a unique fan-voted set every night.

Underoath said in a press release, “Twenty. Years. This is going to be like nothing we’ve ever done. ‘They’re Only Chasing Safety’ in full every night plus *another* set of songs voted on by each city. Every song from every album over the past 20 years will be on the table. Let’s get nuts.”

For tickets and more information, visit shermantheater.com or call the Box Office at 570-420-2808.

With each successive release, Underoath reinvents the balance between chaos and harmony just as they did twenty years ago on “They’re Only Chasing Safety” which became a classic among fans and critics. Their compositions, conjured from creative tension, become iconoclastic anthems. Each time they have a chance to do something safe, Underoath challenges themselves instead, with integrity and attitude.

Their pair of gold albums and three Grammy nominations stand in stark defiance of the idea of commercial compromise. The Underoath catalog weaponizes noise, aggression, and ambiance as skillfully as melody. The combination of heaviness and headiness found on “Define the Great Line” makes it the only record of its kind to debut at No. 2 on the Billboard 200.

The passion and power are as undeniable on tours with Alice In Chains or Bring Me The Horizon or their genre-redefining runs on Vans Warped Tour. The heart of their sound, which delivers naked vulnerability with thrilling force and cinematic lushness, can be heard in generations of bands who’ve pursued their trail. But Underoath refuses to sit still.

Current Underoath members are Spencer Chamberlain on vocals, Tim McTague on guitar, Grant Brandell on bass, Chris Dudley on keyboard, and Aaron Gillespie on drums and vocals.

Come see Underoath’s 20th Anniversary Tour at Sherman Theater with special guests Static Dress on Friday, December 6, with the doors opening at 6:30 p.m. and the show beginning at 7:30 p.m.. The show is presented by the Sherman Theater and SLP Concerts.