Celebrate winter at Proxima Artistry Collective in Kingston on Saturday, December 7, for their Celestial Winter Experience from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

KINGSTON —Holiday shopping doesn’t have to be tedious or desperate! Proxima Artistry Collective hosts a full seasonal celebration so you can to find something special for everyone your list and have an enlightening experience too.

Join Proxima Artistry Collective for an wintry evening of creativity and community Saturday, December 7, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. as they commemorate the changing of the seasons their way.

This elevated tattoo and body modification parlor on Wyoming Ave in Kingston will showcase local artisans, tattoo and piercing designs, unique gifts, and tarot readings at Proxima’s Celestial Winter Experience.

Meet and greet the tattoo and piercing artists of the talented Proxima Team, while gaining access to exclusive promotions, giveaways, and contests. Here’s your chance to win a tattoo raffle and give someone the gift of outstanding body art — or just keep it for yourself, I won’t judge you!

Owner Nick Appolo and Proxima Artistry Collective have curated an experience that matches their vibe and partnered up with other local visionaries. Guests to Proxima’s Celestial Winter Experience can shop their marketplace of thoughtfully-created, regionally-made products and get a spiritual reading to guide you through the winter season!

ARTISAN VENDORS:

Vanity Artistry

Insomnia Snail

Magnolia Rose Candles

Dog Hare Pottery

TB3D Print Shop

From Earth to Jupiter

Something Sweet

Twenty Two Country Creations

Edie Mae’s Soap

Rosser Art and Glass

Roots Radical Plant Co.

Purple Rose Woodworking

READERS: