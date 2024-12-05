KINGSTON —Holiday shopping doesn’t have to be tedious or desperate! Proxima Artistry Collective hosts a full seasonal celebration so you can to find something special for everyone your list and have an enlightening experience too.
Join Proxima Artistry Collective for an wintry evening of creativity and community Saturday, December 7, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. as they commemorate the changing of the seasons their way.
This elevated tattoo and body modification parlor on Wyoming Ave in Kingston will showcase local artisans, tattoo and piercing designs, unique gifts, and tarot readings at Proxima’s Celestial Winter Experience.
Meet and greet the tattoo and piercing artists of the talented Proxima Team, while gaining access to exclusive promotions, giveaways, and contests. Here’s your chance to win a tattoo raffle and give someone the gift of outstanding body art — or just keep it for yourself, I won’t judge you!
Owner Nick Appolo and Proxima Artistry Collective have curated an experience that matches their vibe and partnered up with other local visionaries. Guests to Proxima’s Celestial Winter Experience can shop their marketplace of thoughtfully-created, regionally-made products and get a spiritual reading to guide you through the winter season!
ARTISAN VENDORS:
- Vanity Artistry
- Insomnia Snail
- Magnolia Rose Candles
- Dog Hare Pottery
- TB3D Print Shop
- From Earth to Jupiter
- Something Sweet
- Twenty Two Country Creations
- Edie Mae’s Soap
- Rosser Art and Glass
- Roots Radical Plant Co.
- Purple Rose Woodworking
READERS:
- Cat & Crow Tarot
- Birth Tarot readings by Michelle
- @the_gemini_rose