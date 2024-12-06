STROUDSBURG – The Rock Orchestra by Candlelight is headed to the Sherman Theater on Monday, December 9.

Following a global sellout tour in 2023, The Rock Orchestra by Candlelight brings an epic concert, breathing beautifully dark energy into legendary rock and metal using a variety of instruments. This performance goes beyond simply the typical drums, bass, and guitar we’ve come to expect in rock, while honoring the greatness of the genre.

In an ethereal candlelit setting, this band of 14 classical musicians unleash effortlessly enchanting melodies alongside powerful walls of distortion. Witness the unexpected union of classical music and heavy metal in this standalone experience. Guests will be taken on a journey through the greatest rock and metal tracks from the last 50 years.

“Bringing this project to life has been an awesome whirlwind,” comments Nathan Reed, founder of The Rock Orchestra. “It astounds me how these legendary Rock tracks are transformed, nuanced with delicately beautiful melodies yet still delivering a powerful wall of sound that goes straight through your chest. I can’t wait to see what the next year has in store for us as we tour across the UK, Europe and the USA.”

In 2023, The Rock Orchestra by Candelight hosted 103 shows and 140,000 guests. Next, this collective is on its way to wow Stroudsburg on Monday night with the doors opening at 6:00 p.m. and the show starting at 7:00 p.m. For tickets and more information, visit shermantheater.com or call the Box Office.

*Disclaimer: The Rock Orchestra and its events are not affiliated with the artists and composers listed. All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.