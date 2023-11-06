KINGSTON — Nick Appolo transcends the common understanding of getting a tattoo. He’s creating a one-stop-shop for high-quality body modification at Proxima Artistry Collective.

Nick Appolo opened Proxima Artistry Collective in Kingston in 2021 to change the game in tattooing. After eleven years of artist experience, he broke the mold when he designed his own tattoo parlor.

“Our goal is to change the industry standard and offer people a new experience,” said Nick Appolo.

Tattooing is often viewed as something unapproachable, so Nick Appolo is looking to open it up. You no longer need to view “getting a tattoo” as something done down a dark back alley, under the light of one naked bulb.

At Proxima, Appolo thought through every moment of the tattoo experience — from arriving through the front door into their inviting atmosphere to taking the perfect Instagram shot post-appointment in their photobooth.

This shop boasts a clean aesthetic that is bright and minimalistic, but still regal. Appolo handpicked every design and element to give the entire studio the mood he envisioned. This open space with plenty of room makes both artists and clients feel comfortable.

Not to mention — this shop is huge! Just last month, Proxima Artistry Collective renovated their location and added 4000 square feet plus four more tattoo booths. They’re now one of the largest parlors in all of NEPA.

At Proxima, Appolo says the professional way they conduct business and the atmosphere of the tattoo shop is what sets them apart from other studios.

And it’s gorgeous! With the black and white luxury and gold accents of this entire parlor, you just want to hang out there.

Tattoo appointments no longer need to be intimidating. Proxima Artistry Collective ensures everybody feels not only welcome, but as though they’re getting the full star treatment. It’s like they’re rolling out the black carpet just for you!

Nick Appolo does it all; he’s a tattoo artist, business owner, and a visual artist of all kinds.

Black and white is his favorite style and it shines in his tattoos, his shop, and even his own paintings on the easel set up in his booth. In addition to his truly mind-blowing tattoo work, Appolo paints on his own as well and has been experimenting with black canvases and oil painting as of late.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Proxima Artistry Collective (@proxima.tattoo)

Each artist at Proxima Artistry Collective is a master of their own style to keep the tattoo offerings well-rounded for whatever the client’s imaginations desires.

You can go to Nick Appolo for his specialty in black and grey realism (especially large scale) or you can request an appointment with Corey Pogue for his affinity in full color Neo-traditional and New School. Other accomplished artists on deck include Breandan Angley, Mike Legora, and Eryn Smyth.

There’s an artist here to match whatever your style and vision may be. With the expansion of their location, they also look forward to having new artists join their ranks.

Nick Appolo has a wide clientele that seek him out for tattooing and he says he’s very fortunate. People come from all over the country and he often works on those in very established professions such as lawyers, doctors, and nurses. He said his clients’ average travel time is two to three hours. That’s because he’s created a name for himself, much of it through word of mouth.

“At this point, your best advertisements are your clients, so if you do solid tattoos — they’re going to tell all their friends and they know where to go,” said Nick Appolo.

Proxima also offers piercings from on-site piercer Amy Jones and also intend to offer a wide range of body modification services in the future. They certainly have the room for it!

Proxima Artistry Collective is turning the corner on the future of tattoo parlors. So, stay tuned with this innovative local shop.

“I think the industry, to be taken seriously, we have to move forward,” said Appolo.

Appolo and most of his tenured tattoo artists stay booked about a year in advance, so be sure to call ahead and get the tattoo appointment of your dreams on the calendar. They do sometimes have newer artists that take walk-ins, but they said it’s always better to call first!