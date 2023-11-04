Tickets start at $20 for this high-energy WWE entertainment event at Mohegan Sun Arena.

WILKES-BARRE — WWE takes over Wilkes-Barre on Monday, November 6, for the final time in 2023! See your favorite RAW superstars LIVE in the ring at the ASM Global managed Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza at 7:30 p.m.

See all the big-name WWE Monday Night RAW wrestlers like Cody Rhodes, Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin” Rollins, Becky Lynch, Matt Riddle, “The Ring General” Gunther & Imperium, Shinsuke Nakamura, The New Day and many more!

With names like these scheduled in the ring, spectators are always in for a thrilling show from start to finish.

Don’t miss the fallout from Crown Jewel when Monday Night RAW returns to Wilkes-Barre! Not to mention, fans will also witness the Fatal 4-Way Match to determine #1 Contender for the Intercontinental Championship.

*Card subject to change.

WWE is a great value for an exciting night out in Luzerne County, with tickets starting at $20 (plus fees). Tickets and Ringsider packages are on sale online at Ticketmaster.com or in person at the NBT Bank Box Office at Mohegan Sun Arena.

For more information, please visit https://www.wwe.com.