BETHLEHEM – ArtsQuest is excited to announce the return of The Ice Rink at SteelStacks presented by Lehigh Valley Reilly Children’s Hospital, now bigger and better for its second year.

The expanded ice rink, now measuring 50’x120’, (1500 sq. ft. bigger than last year), officially opens on Tuesday November 21 and runs through Martin Luther King Day on January 15, which is two weeks longer than ArtsQuest ran the rink last season.

They’ve also added new theme nights and more food and beverage options!

“Lehigh Valley Reilly Children’s Hospital is proud to continue its presenting sponsorship of the Ice Rink at SteelStacks in 2023,” said Anne Baum, President of Lehigh Valley Reilly Children’s Hospital. “We’re proud to be the first and most trusted children’s hospital in the region, offering an entire health network built just for kids, and we’re looking forward to seeing our community’s kids and families enjoying the ice rink this holiday season.”

Skating sessions will last 75 minutes long (with a 30-minute break in between) and there will be multiple sessions each day. To view session times please visit christmascity.org/icerink/.

Tickets are on sale now, so make plans for skating with family, friends and even your coworkers. Purchase individual tickets, group tickets of 15 or more and even private skate sessions for large parties!

On non-holiday Mondays, kids (13 and under) skate for half price, $10.

On Tuesdays, it’s student night, $2 off admission with any student ID.

On non-holiday Wednesdays at 5 p.m., Sensory-friendly skate sessions will be held — music and all blinking lights, including our lighted holiday decorations, will be turned off or lighted solid; video screens will have static images; and skate aids will be free to rent, while supplies last.

In addition to sessions listed above, there will be fun and festive-themed skate nights. All theme nights below take place at 6:45 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. unless listed otherwise.

Theme Ice-Skating Nights include:

Spooky Skate – Nov. 28

Barbie Night – Nov. 29

Elton John & Billy Joel Night – Nov. 30

Bluey Skate – Dec. 3 (12:45 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.)

90s Hip-Hop Skate – Dec. 5

Pride Night, produced in partnership with Bradbury Sullivan LGBT Center – Dec. 6

Emo Night – Dec. 7

Princess Skate – Dec. 10 (12:45 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.)

La Mega Night – Dec. 12

Taylor Swift Night – Dec. 13

Disco Night w/ DJ Brad Scott – Dec. 14

Superhero Skate – Dec. 17 (12:45 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.)

Broadway Skate – Dec. 19

80s Night – Dec. 20

Y2K Pop Skate – Dec. 21

Low-fi Night – Jan. 2

Divas Skate – Jan. 3

Fleetwood Mac Night – Jan. 4

La Mega for Three Kings Day – Jan. 7 (2:30 p.m. and 4:15 p.m.)

Dave Matthews Band Night – Jan. 9

K Pop Skate – Jan. 10

Star Wars Skate – Jan. 11

Mario Video Game Skate – Jan. 14 (12:45 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.)

“The Ice Rink at SteelStacks instantly became one of the best holiday additions to the SteelStacks campus. During the first year, the whole community came out to take advantage of this unique opportunity to skate in front of the breathtaking backdrop of the SteelStacks during the holidays,” Patrick Brogan, Chief Programming Officer of ArtsQuest, said. “We are thrilled to return it – bigger and better – this season and look forward to it becoming an annual tradition for families from the Lehigh Valley and beyond.”

This year, ArtsQuest will offer a brand-new food and beverage tent adjacent to the rink that will include a full bar, hot chocolate, coffee, snacks and more, thanks to our partner, Levy Restaurants.

Come out to the SteelStacks and enjoy our outdoor ice-skating rink throughout the holiday season and be sure to visit Christkindlmarkt presented by Univest Financial right next door, opening on Friday, Nov. 17 through Sunday, Dec. 17.