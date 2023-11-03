Let’s rewind a few decades back to the Y2K era, the early 2000’s in fact. The days of Brittany Spears, Christina Aguilera, and boy bands all over the airwaves, and a time when we all questioned if we still “believed in life after love,” one of Cher’s biggest hits!

Damn, now that I think back to the year 2000, I recall I didn’t have a beer belly or a double chin either!

Times do change, but with that being said, the new number one film in the country is set around this time, and Five Nights at Freddy’s actually beat out Taylor Swift’s Era Tour movie to claim the number one spot last weekend raking in $75 million to everyone’s surprise. Being that it was just Halloween a few short days ago, of course the Movie Meow has to review their favorite genre the week of…

In Five Nights at Freddy’s (no, not Freddy Kruger either) a desperate young man takes a job at an infamous, long-abandoned pizzeria with a dark past, bringing his little sister along. As they uncover the restless spirits and vengeful animatronics within, they must confront their own haunting memories of the past. With the help of an enigmatic police officer, they battle to save their souls and unravel the sinister secrets lurking at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza and Playhouse.

Let me just state the central location of this film made me reminisce for a hot second of my own childhood moments spent at Top Dog in Wilkes Barre plaza, particularly bringing all my quarters along from the old piggy bank just so I could endlessly ride on the miniature Ferris wheel.

Josh Hutcherson, previously best known for The Hunger Games, plays Mike the lead character haunted by his past in this PG-13 thrill ride. A ride this film is no doubt, minus the thrills! Unbeknownst to me, this film was based on a video game franchise, hence the crazy cult following to support it.

The beacon of light to this whole project was that it resurrected now-middle-aged long lost actor Matthew Liillard (Scream & Serial Mom) from his now sleepy career, thank god. That man is always a blast, and a goof, but that’s what made him famous and the reason he is so lovable to begin with.

I just found Five Nights at Freddy’s to be simply, well “corny.” And that is coming from the king of corn himself. And I admit that fully without any shame, you all read my weekly reviews. This horror/thriller wasn’t the least bit scary, the villains in question looked to me like oversized care bears! I say, if you aren’t an avid fan of the video game world, don’t waste your precious time on this one.

Seriously, there is much better you can find to do with your 1 hour and 49 minutes.

”Five Nights at Freddy’s” starring: Josh Hutcherson, Matthew Lillard

Christopher’s “Meow” Score: “4” paws out of 10