Join Tracy Fritz, the heart and soul behind Mrs. Fritz Homemade, as she recounts her journey in the Loop Internet Studio from those formative years in Kingston and Hanover Township to building a flourishing food business that thrives on community connections and local ingredients.

Growing up in Jenkins Township, Tracy remembers the distinct aroma of her grandmother’s kitchen, where the essence of tradition mixed with the smells of simmering sauces and baked goods. It feels like just yesterday when the Agnes flood of 1972 imprinted itself on childhood memories, shaping the stories she shares today.

In her conversation with host Brian DiMattia, Tracy opens up about the nitty-gritty of setting up a commercial kitchen, navigating Pennsylvania’s food regulations, and the strategic choices that have led her to focus on fresh pickles and pierogi.

From the financial challenges of canning regulations to the humor found in kitchen mishaps like mixing up chili sauce and salsa, they cover the entire spectrum of running a homemade food business. They even discuss the importance of maintaining quality amidst fluctuating costs, sharing fond memories of local eateries like Family Affair, and marveling at the dedication it takes to keep culinary traditions alive.

But it’s not all business! Tracy’s stories are a delightful mix of the art of cooking, the joy of seasonal foraging, and the simple pleasure of a perfect ham and cheese omelet. Whether it’s tales of family traditions or the logistics of a pumpkin roll fundraiser, Tracy’s passion for her craft shines through, leaving listeners with an appreciation for the intricate balance between passion and practicality in the culinary world.

Tune in to hear how her love for homemade products and community support continues to expand, connecting flavors from her past with the present.

