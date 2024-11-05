Quench Cafe & Juice Bar in Stroudsburg is among the stops for Poconos Restaurant Week.

Find deals and specials on meals from Tannersville to Jim Thorpe from November 17 through November 22.

Back for a second time in 2024, more than 30 restaurants across the Poconos will serve up deals and special menus for Taste of the Poconos Restaurant Week from Sunday, November 17, through Friday, November 22.

New this time around is a free Restaurant Week guide that includes an interactive map of participating restaurants so you can hit all the hottest spots in the mountains for food and drinks!

After great success in April 2024, the Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau (PMVB) and many of its restaurant members are again offering the opportunity to discover delicious dishes and drinks from a diverse cross-section of flavors.

Take advantage of exclusive special menus and savings while exploring the vibrant culinary scene across Wayne, Pike, Monroe, and Carbon counties. Venues include Barley Creek Brewing Company, Jive Bar & Lounge, Runaway Train Brewery, Radical Wine Company, The Frogtown Chophouse, and many more unique establishments across the region.

The new guide serves as a digital pass for mobile devices giving users an easy-to-navigate map and listing of the restaurants serving up deals on dinners, pre-configured menus to match any appetite and updates for promotions during Restaurant Week.

“We are extremely fortunate to have some of the best restaurants for families, date nights, major milestone celebrations and just a night out without the worry of cooking at home,” said Chris Barrett, President/CEO of PMVB. “Restaurant Week is extremely popular because it combines these great restaurants across our region with special menus and an affordable experience for any price point.”

Sign up for the guide before or during the week of Sunday, November 17 to embark on a foodie journey that celebrates the restaurants, the culinary creators, mixologists, and exceptional waitstaff of the Pocono Mountains.

For more information and a complete list of participating restaurants, visit PoconoMountains.com/Pocono-restaurant-week.