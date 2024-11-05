As a Broadway, television, and motion picture actor for over 35 years, Robert Neary creates a one of a kind, cut above the rest, production.

STROUDSBURG — Broadway actor Robert Neary brings acclaimed “So Good! The Neil Diamond Experience” show to the Sherman Theater on Saturday, November 9, at 8:00 p.m.

Broadway, television, and film star Robert Neary creates a one of a kind tribute to one of the greatest and most successful recording artists in history with “So Good! The Neil Diamond Experience.”

Neary impersonates Neil Diamond on stage, performing 22 of Diamond’s classic songs and even retelling Diamond’s personal stories about those songs. Backed by New York’s premier band, The Mystic, So Good! The Neil Diamond Experience is guaranteed to leave you cheering, and wanting more. Neary’s show even earned him a nomination for Best Tribute Artist at 2024’s Josie Awards.

With his deep passion for the music, Robert Neary always aspired to one day perform and put together a tribute show to Neil Diamond, like no other — and here he is on tour, doing just that!

Robert Neary was born and raised on Long Island, listening and mimicking his two favorite artists in the world — Elvis Presley and Neil Diamond. He gained immediate success as an actor with a guest star role in the TV series “Fame,” and then opposite Jason Bateman in the film “Teen Wolf Too.”

After a two year stint on “General Hospital,” as Officer Frank Marino, Robert moved to Nashville to pursue Contemporary Gospel music. He recorded 2 solo projects, before returning back to LA and his first love of acting. He has since, gone on to guest star in over 50 television shows, including “Criminal Minds”, “Sons of Anarchy”, “Grey’s Anatomy”, ” Blue Bloods”, “The Fosters”, “FBI: Most Wanted”, and “NCIS New Orleans”.

In 2017, Robert returned to New York City and understudied the lead role of Sonny, in the Broadway smash, “A Bronx Tale, The Musical”, and got the chance to perform the famed role, over a dozen times.