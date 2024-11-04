The Café is a longstanding restaurant in Plains open for lunch and dinner off Highway 315 in Plains.

PLAINS — The Cafe: an American Bistro combines that old school diner feel with the new school coffee shop vibe. Right off of Route 315, this restaurant and bar has become an inviting staple for good reason!

The lunch menu has plenty of options; hot or cold sandwiches, salads, paninis, wraps, subs, and even pasta! It’s a blend of classic coffee shop picks and creative in-house choices. They also have specials each day and are open for both lunch and dinner, sporting a whole different menu for the latter.

The place is modernized but also welcoming, with vintage cars setting the tone for the bar area and bright green accent walls to brighten up the seating area. True to its namesake, there’s also a selection of coffee drinks, with or without liquor!

I ordered the Nick’s Manhattan signature sandwich with a cup of Chicken Noodle Soup and a Bailey’s coffee. This order made me feel like a “Mad Men” era New York City finance bro and I was living for it.

Thank you, reader, for giving me a fabulous excuse to day drink. I HAVE to try the cocktails FOR YOU! Don’t worry, I’m not getting sloshed in the middle of the afternoon. But, I don’t see any problem with responsibly having one and done and going back to the grind! The “Coffee Cocktail Menu” seems to agree with me.

This signature sandwich was delicious and filled with a healthy serving of fresh roast beef, dressed with gravy and mozzarella on a toasted, garlic buttered hoagie bun. This was the ultimate comfort lunch for November and combines everything good about food in Northeastern Pennsylvania. The nice and simple Chicken Noodle Soup, once again reminiscent of that diner goodness, was the perfect pairing with any sandwich on the menu.

Overall, this was an excellent lunch option! The Cafe is great for dining in, ordering to go, or even taking a lil’ break to hang out at the bar. One side of the restaurant is for sitting down at a table for lunch or dinner, and the other is geared towards the cafe and bar mentality.

Service was friendly, quick, and helpful. The prices were reasonable as well!

A nearby fellow patron, also there on their first visit, said it better than I ever could, “I like it. It’s cozy — and they have alcohol!”