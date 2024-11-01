“Photography of Protest” by Michael Mirabito will be on display through December 3, 2024 in the Penn State Wilkes-Barre Friedman Art Gallery.

DALLAS — The Penn State Wilkes-Barre Friedman Art Gallery premieres a new solo exhibition by photographer Michael Mirabito entitled “Photography of Protest.”

The exhibit will remain on display in the gallery through Tuesday, December 3.

The Artist Lecture and Presentation will be held from 12:15 p.m. to 1 p.m. at the Nesbitt Academic Commons in Barry Auditorium on Tuesday, November 12, 2024. This event is open to the public at no charge.

Mirabito is a professor emeritus of the Communication Arts Department at Marywood University. His works include communication technology and space exploration books, articles and grants. For more than 15 years, he has focused on photography, primarily documenting Holocaust and genocide sites, protest marches, and related memorial gatherings. It is his goal to help ensure the lessons of the past, both distant and more recent, are not forgotten.

Protests have been an American tradition since the country’s founding. They have continued unabated through the years, including during the 1960s and 1970s Civil Rights and anti-Vietnam War marches. Hundreds of thousands of individuals were engaged across the country.

From 2016 through 2020, Mirabito had opportunities to photograph many protests, marches and other events that defined our history. These are the focus of the new exhibit featuring in the gallery.

THESE EVENTS INCLUDE:

The 2017 Women’s March.

A protest at Philly’s airport against the Muslim ban.

The March for Science.

A Black Lives Matter march/memorial.

This project’s goal is not to make a political statement but rather to provide a visual essay of the events and people. The marchers were diverse, representing all age and social groups, and included families. The photographs in the exhibit at Penn State Wilkes-Barre are focused mostly on marches in Pennsylvania.