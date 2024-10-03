In the MPP Studio, Bill Corcoran Jr. chats with Tim Lofing, an independent producer and director. Raised on his family’s ranch in Montana, he moved to New York City at 19 to pursue his acting dreams, navigating a path full of unexpected twists along the way.

Tim recounts his initial steps into the entertainment world, including his transition from modeling to acting and the significant role of early mentors. He highlights the gritty reality of breaking into the arts industry and provides an unfiltered look at the struggles and triumphs that define a career in entertainment.

Now, having come full circle, Tim reflects on his experience from being in front of the camera to taking charge behind it, shaping stories as a producer and director. His clients cover the commercial, television, film, and streaming markets working with CBS, ABC, Netflix and companies such as Pfizer, Google, Lincoln, Mercedes, L’Oréal, Ruby Tuesdays, Adidas, Nike, and many more.

Tim was honored to start working with the BBQ Hero Project in 2020. He is currently working on the 4 year documentary film for STILLWATER County that will premiere in 2025.

For more episodes of OnTheStacks with host Bill Corcoran Jr. check out the Youtube channel, and watch more episodes here in our Podcasts section.