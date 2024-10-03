While the fall foliage around us gets prettier by the day, the region’s music scene bursts with energy to match the beauty of the season! Whether you’re looking to cozy up by a local acoustic set or celebrate with a full band all night long, this weekend offers a fantastic lineup of performances to suit any fall vibe.
All venues/events listed in no particular order, the lineup changes weekly.
This week’s cover photo: Highly-successful NEPA-made punk rock band, The Menzingers returns to their homeland to play a SOLD OUT show with The Wonder Years at the Sherman Theater in Stroudsburg on Saturday, October 5, 2025.
by: Gabrielle Lang
CHEAP SHOTS BAR & RESTAURANT
Justin Bravo & The Kind
FRI, OCT 4, 9:00 P.M.
–
Dance Hall Devils
SAT, OCT 5, 8:00 P.M.
WILKES-BARRE PUBLIC SQUARE
Various Artists @ Back to the Grind Festival presented by Abide Coffeehouse
FRI, OCT 4, THROUGH SUN, OCT 6
NAY AUG PARK
Cellar Souls
SUN, OCT 6, 2:00 P.M.
BROADWAY GRILLE
Open Mic w/ Matt Filer
THURS, OCT 3, 7:00 P.M.
–
Jon Dressler
FRI, OCT 4, 7:00 P.M.
–
Q-Ball
SAT, OCT 5, 7:00 P.M.
–
Justin Skyler
SUN, OCT 6, 3:00 P.M.
JAM ROOM BREWING COMPANY
Butter N’ Onions
FRI, OCT 4, 6:00 P.M.
–
Victor Fiore
SUN, OCT 6, 2:00 P.M.
RIVER STREET JAZZ CAFE
Bearly Dead
SAT, OCT 5, 9:00 P.M.
ARLO’S TAVERN
Casper Erdman Duo
FRI, OCT 4, 6:30 P.M.
–
TBA
SAT, OCT 5, 6:30 P.M.
–
Guy Miller Band
SUN, OCT 6, 3:00 P.M.
SNAPPER’S
Bettylou and Billy
SUN, OCT 6, 4:00 P.M.
SHERMAN THEATER
Birdtalker @ Sherman Showcase
THURS, OCT 3, 7:00 P.M.
–
Sheff G @ Sherman Theater
THURS, OCT 3, 7:00 P.M.
–
The Menzingers & The Wonder Years @ Sherman Theater (Sold Out)
SAT, OCT 5, 7:00 P.M.
–
Dirty Honey @ Sherman Theater
SUN, OCT 6, 7:00 P.M.
RITZ THEATER
Matt Stell
FRI, OCT 4, 6:00 P.M.
MAUCH CHUNK OPERA HOUSE
The Gathering Gloom
FRI, OCT 4, 7:00 P.M.
–
Nyke Van Wyk & Friends
SAT, OCT 5, 7:00 P.M.
THE STONEHOUSE
Jesse Mower, Jami Novak, and Shawn Caden @ Funky Thursday
THURS, OCT 3, 8:00 P.M.
–
Robbie Walsh & Jack Foley
FRI, OCT 4, 8:00 P.M.
–
The Summits
SAT, OCT 5, 8:00 P.M.
–
Samantha G & John
SUN, OCT 6, 4:00 P.M.
POOR RICHARD’S PUB
The Violet Sisters
FRI, OCT 4, 8:00 P.M.
–
The335
SAT, OCT 5, 9:00 P.M.
HARRY’S BAR
DJ Famous @ Espresso Party
THURS, OCT 3, 9:00 P.M.
–
Teddy Young Duo
FRI, OCT 4, 5:00 P.M.
–
Daddy-O and the Sax Maniax
SAT, OCT 5, 9:00 P.M.
NORTH SLOPE BREWING
Tori V & The Karma @ Oktoberfest Weekend
FRI, OCT 4, 7:00 P.M.
–
The Big Happy @ Oktoberfest Weekend
SAT, OCT 5, 7:00 P.M.
–
Lance Thomas Band @ Oktoberfest Weekend
SUN, OCT 6, 4:00 P.M.
WALDO’S TAVERN
Acoustic Sessions
SAT, OCT 5, 6:00 P.M.
GROTTO PIZZA – HARVEYS LAKE
Open Mic with Eddie Appnel & Henry Pehala’s Shameless Duo
THURS, OCT 3, 6:00 P.M.
–
Wayside
FRI, OCT 4, 7:00 P.M.
GROTTO PIZZA – WILKES-BARRE
Dashboard Mary
FRI, OCT 4, 6:00 P.M.
GROTTO PIZZA – EDWARDSVILLE
Triple Fret
FRI, OCT 4, 8:00 P.M.
MOHEGAN PENNSYLVANIA
Social Call @ Breakers
FRI, OCT 4, 8:30 P.M.
–
Piano Night w/ Lee Strubeck @ Bean and Vine Café & Wine Bar
SAT, OCT 5, 7:00 P.M.
–
The Fuchery @ Breakers
SAT, OCT 5, 8:30 P.M.
–
New Normal @ Hive Taphouse
SAT, OCT 5, 9:30 P.M.
TAP AT HUMBOLDT
The Paper Shakers
SAT, OCT 5, 4:00 P.M
LAKELAND ORCHARD
Chickie
FRI, OCT 4, 6:00 P.M.
–
Riptide
SAT, OCT 5, 1:00 P.M.
–
Jeremy Burke
SAT, OCT 5, 6:00 P.M.
–
Ostrich Hat
SUN, OCT 6, 1:00 P.M.
THE VSPOT BAR
The Mesos w/ Brimstoner, Rubix Pube, and Meanderthal
FRI, OCT 4, 9:00 P.M.
–
Lost in Paris
SAT, OCT 5, 9:00 P.M.
EST CIGAR BAR
Flannery & Wiggy
FRI, OCT 4, 7:00 P.M.
–
The Werhun Band
SAT, OCT 5, 7:00 P.M.
PENN’S PEAK
Islands in the Stream – A Tribute to Dolly & Kenny
THURS, OCT 3, 1:00 P.M.
–
End of the Line – A Tribute to the Allman Brothers Band
FRI, OCT 4, 8:00 P.M.
–
Phil Vassar
SAT, OCT 5, 8:00 P.M.
–
Duo K @ Sunday Deck Parties
SUN, OCT 6, 1:00 P.M.
DRAFTS BAR
Lighten Up
FRI, OCT 4, 7:00 P.M.
–
Jug O Jack
SAT, OCT 5, 8:00 P.M.
PISANO FAMILY WINES
Whiskey N Woods
FRI, OCT 4, 7:00 P.M.
–
Shaken
SAT, OCT 5, 7:00 P.M.
Did we miss something? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabrielle (Gabby) Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.