While the fall foliage around us gets prettier by the day, the region’s music scene bursts with energy to match the beauty of the season! Whether you’re looking to cozy up by a local acoustic set or celebrate with a full band all night long, this weekend offers a fantastic lineup of performances to suit any fall vibe.

All venues/events listed in no particular order, the lineup changes weekly.

This week’s cover photo: Highly-successful NEPA-made punk rock band, The Menzingers returns to their homeland to play a SOLD OUT show with The Wonder Years at the Sherman Theater in Stroudsburg on Saturday, October 5, 2025.

by: Gabrielle Lang

CHEAP SHOTS BAR & RESTAURANT

Justin Bravo & The Kind

FRI, OCT 4, 9:00 P.M.

–

Dance Hall Devils

SAT, OCT 5, 8:00 P.M.

WILKES-BARRE PUBLIC SQUARE

Various Artists @ Back to the Grind Festival presented by Abide Coffeehouse

FRI, OCT 4, THROUGH SUN, OCT 6

NAY AUG PARK

Cellar Souls

SUN, OCT 6, 2:00 P.M.

BROADWAY GRILLE

Open Mic w/ Matt Filer

THURS, OCT 3, 7:00 P.M.

–

Jon Dressler

FRI, OCT 4, 7:00 P.M.

–

Q-Ball

SAT, OCT 5, 7:00 P.M.

–

Justin Skyler

SUN, OCT 6, 3:00 P.M.

JAM ROOM BREWING COMPANY

Butter N’ Onions

FRI, OCT 4, 6:00 P.M.

–

Victor Fiore

SUN, OCT 6, 2:00 P.M.

RIVER STREET JAZZ CAFE

Bearly Dead

SAT, OCT 5, 9:00 P.M.

ARLO’S TAVERN

Casper Erdman Duo

FRI, OCT 4, 6:30 P.M.

–

TBA

SAT, OCT 5, 6:30 P.M.

–

Guy Miller Band

SUN, OCT 6, 3:00 P.M.

SNAPPER’S

Bettylou and Billy

SUN, OCT 6, 4:00 P.M.

SHERMAN THEATER

Birdtalker @ Sherman Showcase

THURS, OCT 3, 7:00 P.M.

–

Sheff G @ Sherman Theater

THURS, OCT 3, 7:00 P.M.

–

The Menzingers & The Wonder Years @ Sherman Theater (Sold Out)

SAT, OCT 5, 7:00 P.M.

–

Dirty Honey @ Sherman Theater

SUN, OCT 6, 7:00 P.M.

RITZ THEATER

Matt Stell

FRI, OCT 4, 6:00 P.M.

MAUCH CHUNK OPERA HOUSE

The Gathering Gloom

FRI, OCT 4, 7:00 P.M.

–

Nyke Van Wyk & Friends

SAT, OCT 5, 7:00 P.M.

THE STONEHOUSE

Jesse Mower, Jami Novak, and Shawn Caden @ Funky Thursday

THURS, OCT 3, 8:00 P.M.

–

Robbie Walsh & Jack Foley

FRI, OCT 4, 8:00 P.M.

–

The Summits

SAT, OCT 5, 8:00 P.M.

–

Samantha G & John

SUN, OCT 6, 4:00 P.M.

POOR RICHARD’S PUB

The Violet Sisters

FRI, OCT 4, 8:00 P.M.

–

The335

SAT, OCT 5, 9:00 P.M.

HARRY’S BAR

DJ Famous @ Espresso Party

THURS, OCT 3, 9:00 P.M.

–

Teddy Young Duo

FRI, OCT 4, 5:00 P.M.

–

Daddy-O and the Sax Maniax

SAT, OCT 5, 9:00 P.M.

NORTH SLOPE BREWING

Tori V & The Karma @ Oktoberfest Weekend

FRI, OCT 4, 7:00 P.M.

–

The Big Happy @ Oktoberfest Weekend

SAT, OCT 5, 7:00 P.M.

–

Lance Thomas Band @ Oktoberfest Weekend

SUN, OCT 6, 4:00 P.M.

WALDO’S TAVERN

Acoustic Sessions

SAT, OCT 5, 6:00 P.M.

GROTTO PIZZA – HARVEYS LAKE

Open Mic with Eddie Appnel & Henry Pehala’s Shameless Duo

THURS, OCT 3, 6:00 P.M.

–

Wayside

FRI, OCT 4, 7:00 P.M.

GROTTO PIZZA – WILKES-BARRE

Dashboard Mary

FRI, OCT 4, 6:00 P.M.

GROTTO PIZZA – EDWARDSVILLE

Triple Fret

FRI, OCT 4, 8:00 P.M.

MOHEGAN PENNSYLVANIA

Social Call @ Breakers

FRI, OCT 4, 8:30 P.M.

–

Piano Night w/ Lee Strubeck @ Bean and Vine Café & Wine Bar

SAT, OCT 5, 7:00 P.M.

–

The Fuchery @ Breakers

SAT, OCT 5, 8:30 P.M.

–

New Normal @ Hive Taphouse

SAT, OCT 5, 9:30 P.M.

TAP AT HUMBOLDT

The Paper Shakers

SAT, OCT 5, 4:00 P.M

LAKELAND ORCHARD

Chickie

FRI, OCT 4, 6:00 P.M.

–

Riptide

SAT, OCT 5, 1:00 P.M.

–

Jeremy Burke

SAT, OCT 5, 6:00 P.M.

–

Ostrich Hat

SUN, OCT 6, 1:00 P.M.

THE VSPOT BAR

The Mesos w/ Brimstoner, Rubix Pube, and Meanderthal

FRI, OCT 4, 9:00 P.M.

–

Lost in Paris

SAT, OCT 5, 9:00 P.M.

EST CIGAR BAR

Flannery & Wiggy

FRI, OCT 4, 7:00 P.M.

–

The Werhun Band

SAT, OCT 5, 7:00 P.M.

PENN’S PEAK

Islands in the Stream – A Tribute to Dolly & Kenny

THURS, OCT 3, 1:00 P.M.

–

End of the Line – A Tribute to the Allman Brothers Band

FRI, OCT 4, 8:00 P.M.

–

Phil Vassar

SAT, OCT 5, 8:00 P.M.

–

Duo K @ Sunday Deck Parties

SUN, OCT 6, 1:00 P.M.

DRAFTS BAR

Lighten Up

FRI, OCT 4, 7:00 P.M.

–

Jug O Jack

SAT, OCT 5, 8:00 P.M.

PISANO FAMILY WINES

Whiskey N Woods

FRI, OCT 4, 7:00 P.M.

–

Shaken

SAT, OCT 5, 7:00 P.M.

Did we miss something? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabrielle (Gabby) Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.