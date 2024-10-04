The reputation of a wolf is not always regarded as a positive one. A loose member of the dog family, they are carnivores known for living and hunting in packs. The brand-new streamer “Wolfs” on Apple TV+ stars Hollywood heavyweights Brad Pitt (Fury), and George Clooney (Ticket to Paradise) both known for leading in a heard of their own. After all, they are obviously both doing something right.

This crime thriller is one of the most watched premieres on the streaming platform this past week. Was it for good reason though? That remains to be determined! Two high profile rival “fixers” are called in to cover up a prominent NYC official’s misstep. Going toe to toe, the two slick men are not about to be overstepped by the other. Until they are that is…

I don’t know about anyone else, but seeing the debonair George Clooney and Brad Pitt play the same roles over and over again is starting to get a bit tired. Yawn. They are playing the exact same roles here as they played in Ocean’s 11, Ocean’s 12, Ocean’s 13, The American, etc. We get it already; the two leading men are both super cool and ahead of their time, above all average Americans. They are always quick on their tongue and fast to react at that. Big surprise there!

I want to see one of these two dudes play more dysfunctional, unconventional roles just like Nicholas Cage (Longlegs) chooses to do. Granted he doesn’t have the cookie cutter looks that these two 60-somethings do, but still the lack thereof works in his favor no doubt! If you haven’t yet seen Nick Cage in this year’s “Dream Scenario,” then you had best slow down and give it a deserved whirl instead of this one. You will not regret it.

Nothing about this movie felt fresh or new. It was scene after scene of dull, long winded dialogue, without delivering the audience much of the goods. It took me two sittings to actually get through, and I can’t even blame the absent dirty martini this time!

“Wolfs,” starring: George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Amy Ryan

Christopher’s “Meow” Score: “4” paws out of 10.