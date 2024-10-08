Brian DiMattia is in the Loop Internet Studio with Anthony Dakota Greer also known as “Apizza Guy”. As a pizza enthusiast, Anthony Dakota Greer shares his unique journey from Oxford, Mississippi, to tasting the saucy, charred wonders of New Haven-style pizza with a stop in NEPA to sit down with Food Fight.

Inspired by Dave Portnoy’s “One Bite” reviews, Anthony embarked on his own pizza exploration during his time as a traveling nurse, with experiences spanning from Sally’s in New Haven to coal-fired pies in Boston. The conversation uncovers his deep passion for pizza and the vibrant world of diverse pizza styles, including the intriguing Old Forge-style and his take on Portnoy’s polarizing influence.

The episode wraps up with reflections on the rollercoaster of content creation and social media adventures, sharing insights into the growing pains of capturing and engaging audiences. From the vibrant food scene in Las Vegas to navigating the ups and downs of TikTok fame, they dish out personal anecdotes and practical tips.

Whether it’s the thrill of a cruise dream or the trials of a Thanksgiving car mishap, this conversation serves a hearty helping of humor, flavor, and the joy of sharing memorable experiences with fellow food lovers. Join Food Fight with Brian DiMattia for a taste of adventure and a sprinkle of laughter.

