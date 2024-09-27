This week, it’s ME in the Loop Internet Studio with host Brian DiMattia, discussing my work in reviving the arts, entertainment, and music scene in Northeastern Pennsylvania with The Weekender!

We highlight the local talent, chefs, and vibrant cultural landscape of the region, offering a glimpse into the creative heart of NEPA. We also take a trip down memory lane, reminiscing about past pizza eating contest plans and DiMattia’s adventure at the Pittston Tomato Festival spaghetti eating contest, along with with all the excitement and strategies that make these events unforgettable.

We dive into the world of career transitions and culinary adventures, exploring everything from family-owned bowling alleys to the importance of social media in business promotion. We discuss our journeys from burnout-inducing jobs to finding new passions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Add in some lively debates on restaurant reviews, customer service, and the joys of late-night snacking, and you’ll find this episode to be a rich blend of personal stories and insightful discussions. Don’t miss our taste test of homemade Pop-Tarts (which exceed expectations) and our foodie favorite restaurant reviews—it’s a feast for both the ears and the taste buds!

