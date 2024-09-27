See no evil, hear no evil, “Speak No Evil.” I think that is how the classic saying goes in fact, if not please feel free to write in to the editor and correct me.

This U.S. version is based off of a 2022 Danish film of the same title and story. Go figure, Hollywood puts out another copycat idea! I have to admit I have not seen the foreign version, but I most certainly will now after seeing this one, no doubt.

Starring the always enigmatic and super talented, and in my opinion hugely under appreciated James McAvoy (Split) playing the unhinged “Paddy,” one half of an unconventional May/December couple who welcomes partial strangers into their home for a short holiday after just meeting them on a luxury European vacation. Sounds like a dream scenario, right? Think again you nincompoops! Lord, I am starting to sound like Judge Judy…

“Speak No Evil” starts out by being filmed in the arresting Italian countryside, if that isn’t enough to draw us in I sure don’t know what is! The plot thickens though about as much as a Thanksgiving homemade gravy. Without giving too much away, let’s just say this updated film deserves a spot on the shelf along the likes of other fellow classic thrillers like Single White Female, The Hand that Rocks the Cradle, and Fatal Attraction without a second thought.

There were hair-raising moments that jolted and some truly uncomfortable footage that made you want to pull a blanket up over your face, especially depending on who you are watching this one with. The goose pimples on your skin are in full force here during at least three quarters of the movie.The moral of the story here is, it is hard enough to get a pulse on our own so-called family, let alone begin to understand what makes another one tick.

“Speak No Evil” does for vacations what Jaws did for swimming in the ocean. It makes you cautious and weary at the very least and rightfully so. As social media claims to connect us all closer together, this hair-raising cryptic thriller is just the welcome reminder we all need to keep our distance from those we do not truly know. As your parents most likely taught you as a small child, don’t talk to strangers, and if you choose to, this film is an unwelcome reminder of the wrath of what can possibly go wrong.

After a viewing of Speak No Evil, you may in all actuality want to put a pause on that family trip indefinitely!

“Speak No Evil,” starring: James McAvoy, Mackenzie Davis.

Christopher’s “Meow” Score: “9” paws out of 10.