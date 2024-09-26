“The Sound of Silence” will be among the works displayed at the Art of Music Exhibition.

The Schulman Gallery reveals an exhibit that collides the worlds of music and art. Pictured here: “Fab Four Sisters”

NANTICOKE — The Art of Music Exhibition will be unveiled at the Schulman Gallery of Luzerne County Community College at the Opening Reception on Friday, September 27, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The opening night features live piano music, a live string trio performing chamber music, light fare and refreshments. The collection that merges art and music will remain on display from Friday, September 27 through Friday, October 25.

The “Art of Music” showcases an eclectic selection of more than 100 visual artworks inspired by music and created by NEPA regional artists, in a variety of media that includes oil, acrylic, and watercolor paintings; drawings in charcoal, pastels, graphite, and pen and ink; photography; digital art; and mixed media.

The gallery at the college is free and open regularly to the public Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. for those who wish to stop by and see this celebration of the arts.