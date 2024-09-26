Scranton Fringe Festival’s closing reception, Art For All, is free and open to all at the AFA Gallery on Friday, October 4 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Taking Up Space is a film festival within Scranton Fringe Festival that showcases the works of BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, Persons of Color) filmmakers.

Party Robot will be presented on at the Scranton Cultural Center’s Junior Ballroom from October 3 through October 5.

SCRANTON — The 2024 Scranton Fringe Festival marks the 10th installation of this invigorating celebration of culture, creativity, and community. From September 26 through October 5, guests can discover theater, music, art, film, discos, and more at a variety of spots throughout the city!

This year’s agenda covers a wide variety of presentations made by diverse creators. This bold platform focuses on promoting the performing arts in NEPA and providing a welcoming atmosphere for all artists.

Conor Kelly O’Brien and Elizabeth Bohan are co-founders of this arts festival inspired by the landmark Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Their aim is to provide a space to showcase creative work, but for Lackawanna County and the surrounding region.

This year features interesting events such as the Battle of the Bards at The VSpot in which four local playwrights are given two days to write a short play then the scripts are acted out on the spot! There’s also the Silent Disco on Friday, September 27, where the music comes to you through headphones while you dance the night away at Everhart Museum.

The Art For All closing reception takes place Friday, October 4, from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. and is free and open to the public in partnership with the AFA Gallery. The exhibit will be on display there from September 20 through October 6.

Find a little bit of everything on the list — a little funny, a little scary, a little awesome!

FULL 2024 SCHEDULE:

17 of Diamonds – September 27 – September 29

Bread Crumb – September 27 – September 29

blue gingham and sunlight – September 27 – September 29

Tiny Beautiful Things – September 27 – September 29

Silent Disco @ the Everhart – September 27

If I Could Be A Hero – September 28

New York In Chains – Teen Version – September 28

Cadavera’s Cult Movie Club-presents 13 Ghosts – September 28

Battle of the Bards – September 29

Muse & Mingle – October 1

Colombinus – October 2

Home Rule: An irreverent catholic horror-comedy – October 3 – October 5

Love in White-Inked Mother’s Milk — Hope Austin – October 3 – October 5

Party Robot – October 3 – October 5

Mimosas – October 3 – October 5

Immersive Bee Audio Experience – October 4

ART FOR ALL: art exhibit and Fringe 10 year retrospective – October 4

Taking Up Space – October 4 – October 5

Time Machine Blueprints: The Show – October 4 – October 5

Fringe Cabaret – October 4

Once Upon an Orchestra – October 5

Teen Silent Disco – October 5

Funny at the Fringe – October 5

Tickets for most Scranton Fringe Festival are $15 and the events will take place at various venues throughout Downtown Scranton. Visit scrantonfringe.org for more information on places, shows, and times.