Ever wondered how a simple change in diet can transform your life? Listen to powerful stories of overcoming diabetes, the shock of diagnosis, and the incredible journey of adopting healthier habits.

Shawn Walker joins Bill Corcoran Kr. in the MPP studio to reflect on the significant impact of cutting out junk food, the pivotal moments of faith, and the importance of surrounding ourselves with positive, high-performing individuals.

They also emphasize the holistic approach to health, incorporating nutrition, sleep, and overall wellness for a stronger body and a resilient mind.

