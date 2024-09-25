SCOTT TWP — Step aside, pumpkin! Lakeland Orchard & Cidery proves apples are this season’s hottest fall flavor at their expansive farm, attraction, and hang-out.

Everything on-site is now apple themed for the establishment’s favorite harvest of the year through November 3! Impress someone on a festive date, meet up with friends for hard ciders, or bring the whole family for a memorable day celebrating local nature. Lakeland Orchard is the premier fall spot in NEPA that caters to everybody’s autumn dreams.

The Apple Harvest Festival truly celebrates the namesake of the establishment — the orchard! Take your bag from the admission, see all the fun fall things they have to offer. When you’re ready, step onto the tractor to take a short scenic trip to pick your apples, where you’ll get the full perspective of this agricultural operation.

Take your time in the orchard filling up your bag with the perfect mix of apples to take home. What’s your flavor? Each row will tell you what kind of apple you’re in for whether you’re baking pies or just snacking away. Don’t be afraid to explore, maybe even frolic a bit, and take some beautiful photos as well (I sure did!).

Apart from the picturesque apple-picking, there’s plenty of fun available at the Apple Harvest Festival, most all that any age can participate in — children and adults included, from the cow train to the corn box to the charming carousel. Even the axe-throwing has a kids’ section! Wear the little ones out with all the sweet attractions and sweet treats they could possibly imagine.

The signature freeze, the Big King Slush, changes each fruit season and this decadent creation comes with apple slushie spun with vanilla ice cream and topped with whipped cream, green sprinkles, and a fresh apple glazed donut. This Instagram-worthy dessert was just as tasty as it was ridiculous! Perfect delight to share between you and someone you don’t mind sharing germs with.

For lunch at the orchard, I got the All-American Smashburger at one of the many available stands. I’ve got to admit, I don’t really know what a smashburger is, but people seem to be raving about them these days. This was my first one and it was delicious. Great standard burger and really nice shoestring fries on the side as well. Also on the menu here was a Jam and Peanut Butter Smashburger that I was not daring enough to try on that day. One thrill at a time.

There’s plenty of options for food, drinks, alcohol, desserts, and more! I will warn that there definitely seemed to be less stands open during the day on weekdays but still plenty of options. Weekends here always seemed to be packed with people coming to enjoy the season.

Lakeland Orchard & Cidery offers axe-throwing at their expansive fall facility.

Lakeland Orchard is staying up later on weekends as of Friday, September 20, and bringing back their Halloween Light Show. Take a 1-mile train ride through this unique kid-friendly attraction on display through November 3.

They’ve also expanded live music to Friday and Saturday nights in addition to their acts starting at 1:00 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Grab your sweatshirt and partake in evenings of fall fun at their fire pits, cider garden, and more.

Lakeland Orchard & Cidery is the ultimate autumn destination for the whole family to appreciate local agriculture and celebrate the season. Plan your visit this fall and experience it for yourself!