OVO explores the beauty of biodiversity in all its contrasts and vibrancy.

The name OVO means “egg” in Portuguese. This timeless symbol of the life cycle and birth of numerous insects represents the underlying thread of the show.

OVO is a headlong rush into a colorful ecosystem teeming with life, where insects work, eat, crawl, flutter, play, fight and look for love.

WILKES-BARRE – Cirque du Soleil announces its return to the city of Wilkes-Barre for the first time in over 10 years with its newly revisited high-energy and high-acrobatic production — OVO!

The show comes to the Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza from Thursday, April 3 through Sunday, April 6, 2025.

An exciting Cirque du Soleil experience, OVO is a colorful intrusion into a new day in the life of insects. This is a non-stop riot of energy and movement through show-stopping acrobatics. For its relaunch in 2022, three new acts and new characters were incorporated to the joyful OVO colony to delight audiences of all ages.

The insects’ home is a world of biodiversity and beauty filled with noisy action and moments of quiet emotion. When a mysterious egg appears in their midst, the insects are awestruck and intensely curious about this iconic object that represents the enigma and cycles of their lives. It’s love at first sight when a gawky, quirky insect arrives in this bustling community and a fabulous ladybug catches his eye—and the feeling is mutual.

Comprised of 100 people from 25 different countries, including 52 artists, OVO (meaning “egg” in Portuguese) brings to the stage high-level acrobatic acts redefining the limits of the human body. Since its opening in Montreal in 2009, OVO has thrilled more than 7 million people in over 160 cities and close to 30 different countries.

The OVO is a timeless symbol of the life cycle and birth of numerous insects represents the underlying thread of the show. From mighty crickets bouncing off trampolines to a hypnotic spider contorting inside her web, OVO exudes extraordinary showmanship to tickle the imagination. Funny and chaotic, yet adorable and wonderful, OVO charms our inner child with its sweet exuberance.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE:

Thursday, April 3, 2025 at 7:00 p.m.

Friday, April 4, 2025 at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 5, 2025 at 3:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, April 6, 2025 at 1:00 p.m.

Cirque Club pre-sale starts Monday, September 30 at 10 a.m., which is free and easy to join at cirquedusoleil.com/club-cirque.

General public on-sale begins Monday, October 7. Tickets are available online at cirquedusoleil.com/ovo.