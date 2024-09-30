BETHLEHEM – ArtsQuest announces the return of SteelStacks Smackdown with Lehigh Valley Apparel Creations (LVAC) on Saturday, October 5 at the Musikfest Café.

Having presented many wrestling exhibitions throughout the Lehigh Valley region, LVAC has worked tirelessly to create their biggest live show yet featuring the finest talent from across the independent wrestling scene and television.

The first ever SteelStacks Smackdown exceeded all expectations when nearly 1,000 wrestling fans filled the Musikfest Café in 2022. In 2023, SteelStacks Smackdown II cemented their status in the Lehigh Valley with another crowd-pleasing, high-energy show.

“Since our first event in 2018, LVAC has always strived to build partnerships with unique and exciting venues that could not only house our unique style of sport and entertainment but serve to enhance the experience of both performer and audience member alike,” says Chris Regec, owner of LVAC. “While it’s a little more traditional than an abandoned Foot Locker or a retro drive-in theater, the Musikfest Café fits perfectly into this story that began at the Sokols club up on South Mountain – a watering hole with roots that lead right to the blast furnaces behind Bethlehem’s crown jewel of live event spaces. It’s been an honor to partner with the team at ArtsQuest as we show the people of the Lehigh Valley just how much fun professional wrestling can be!”

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday for a special pre-show mingle session that is included with your event ticket! Tickets range from $20 to $50 depending on seat preference. Arrive early and take advantage of some extra time hanging out with your favorite LVAC stars!

Premium options and merchandise will be available for purchase and there will also be plenty of fun for all ticketholders. Get a photo with or an autograph from your favorite LVAC wrestler before going into the Musikfest Café for an electric show.

“Getting the opportunity to bring so many great superstars to our home in Bethlehem has truly been a pleasure and the ArtsQuest crew has proven to be an irreplaceable partner in these unforgettable events,” concludes Regec.