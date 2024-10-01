WILKES-BARRE – Comedy legend Jeff Dunham is set to bring his “Artificial Intelligence Tour” to the Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza on February 20.

Following the success of his recent “Still Not Canceled” Tour, Dunham will hit the Mohegan Arena stage once again with his beloved characters and signature humor, promising an unforgettable night of laughter.

He’s sure to win over audiences across the continent in the same manner that he’s done for decades worldwide, which earned him titles such as, “Billboard’s Top Comedy Tour” for three consecutive years, “America’s Favorite Comedian” via Slate, as well as a Guinness World Record for “Most tickets sold for a stand-up comedy tour.” Locally, Dunham holds the record for being the all-time, best-selling individual artist in Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza’s history, surpassing 50,000 tickets sold.

Dunham announced his new North American Tour entitled “ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE” with the first thirty cities across North America. An additional thirty-one cities, including Wilkes-Barre, are set to go on sale Monday, October 7 at 10:00 a.m., with pre-sale beginning Thursday, October 3rd at 10:00 a.m. with code WALTER.

Dunham has performed live in front of over 7.7 million people across 1,500+ performances between June 2007 through June 2024. He’s completed a total of nine international tours with shows in more than twenty different countries, including (but not limited to): Canada, the U.K., Ireland, Scotland, Switzerland, Holland, Belgium, Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Germany, France, Australia, New Zealand, Abu Dhabi, Israel, Malaysia, Singapore, and also South Africa, where he’s the highest-selling international comedian of all time.

Beyond the stage, Dunham has also filmed 12 record-breaking comedy specials, and currently holds three of the top-five highest-rated programs on Comedy Central. Of those specials, “Minding the Monsters” (2012) and “Controlled Chaos” (2011) were the network’s most viewed specials of their respective years, while 2008’s “Jeff Dunham’s Very Special Christmas Special” remains Comedy Central’s highest rated program of all time. His 2019 Netflix special “Beside Himself,” still ranks in the top five most watched among all Netflix Comedy Specials. All-in, his specials have garnered nearly 2.5 billion views across all digital and broadcast platforms.

Aside from all his achievements, Dunham and his wife, Audrey, have also created the “Jeff Dunham Family Fund”, through which a portion of every ticket sold is given to various charities and charitable organizations of all persuasions.

For more information and/or ticket purchases, visit: https://www.jeffdunham.com.