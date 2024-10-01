Accompanied by a shadowcast by Sweet Translucent Dreams

WILKES-BARRE – On Sunday, October 27 at 8:00 p.m. the F.M. Kirby Center will screen the cult classic musical film the Rocky Horror Picture Show. The performance will be accompanied by a shadowcast performed by members of the acclaimed group Sweet Translucent Dreams.

Ticket price are $10 for ticket, $5 for a prop bag. Prop bags are provided in partnership with The Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre.

Tickets can be purchased online at kirbycenter.org, ticketmaster.com, and at the F.M. Kirby Center Box Office during regular business hours. To become a Kirby Center member visit: https://www.kirbycenter.org/support/membership/

As you may or may not already know, in this cult classic, sweethearts Brad (Barry Bostwick) and Janet (Susan Sarandon), get stuck with a flat tire during a storm and discover the eerie mansion of scientist Dr. Frank-N-Furter (Tim Curry). As their innocence is lost, Brad and Janet meet a houseful of wild characters, including a rocking biker (Meat Loaf) and a creepy butler (Richard O’Brien). Through elaborate dances and rock songs, Frank-N-Furter unveils his latest creation: a muscular man named Rocky.

The film was originally released in 1975, and has a run-time of 98 minutes. Ever since its unveiling, the movie has continued to see events, parties, cosplay, and more centered around the wacky, ground-breaking release that has defied generations.

I can attest to that! I may be a millennial but I watched Rocky Horror on cable with my brother and friends as a teenager one Thanksgiving and we all loved it so much, we immediately watched it again. My mom got so excited that we enjoyed it too! She revealed to us she used to regularly attend Rocky Horror Picture Show screenings, dress up as Magenta, and toss bread on stage when it was time for the toast. It’s a welcoming environment where everyone is encouraged to embrace their true, weird selves!

The screening will be accompanied by Sweet Translucent Dreams’ performing along with the movie to make the evening extra special (and extra fun). Sweet Translucent Dreams began in late 2002 when a group of Rocky Horror Picture Show enthusiasts in Pottsville teamed up with a local theater owner to revive the show after a 20-year hiatus.With the help of cast members from other regional Rocky Horror groups, they quickly pulled off two successful performances.

Over the years, Sweet Translucent Dreams evolved into a touring cast, performing for thousands of people across multiple locations. With regular performances Sweet Translucent Dreams has thrived for over 20 years, continuing to expand its reach and keep the Rocky Horror spirit alive.

Experience a Rocky Horror Picture Show screening for yourself this Halloween weekend at the F.M. Kirby Center.