Can embracing authenticity truly transform your life and career? Two years ago, Dr. Will Ramey made his first appearance on the OnTheStacks podcast, and they’re thrilled to have him back again for a whole new episode. Join Bill Corcoran Jr. in the MPP studio as Dr. Ramey opens up for the first time about his 18-year battle with PTSD and his recent life-changing decision to seek the necessary help and file for VA disability.

His candid admission sheds light on the stigma surrounding Veterans mental health and the importance of vulnerability. Together, they explore strategies for mental well-being, from the power of positive self-talk to alternative therapies, and underscore the vital role of a strong support system.

The conversation also touches on the often overlooked, yet transformative, power of being comfortable in one’s own skin. Dr. Ramey, is a former U.S. Army Officer and Bronze Star recipient.

Beyond his military leadership, he has led teams for several Fortune 100 companies and the Department of Defense. Currently, Dr. Ramey is a corporate leadership coach, keynote speaker, and Executive MBA Adjunct Professor at Drexel University, and host of the Leadership Decoded Podcast.