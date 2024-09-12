TAYLOR — Act Out Theatre Group will present Murder at the Art Show as part of its fifth annual 5th Annual Benefit Weekend running from September 13 through 15.

Everyone is a critic, and art critics can be some of the worst. But what happens when you combine a failing gallery, questionable artists and a missing Monet painting? Who knows, but the results could be deadly.

The weekend also includes an online silent auction, raffle, actual art show and cabaret, as well as a free art hour for children to make their own creations.

“Benefit Weekend is our largest fundraiser of the year,” said Dan Pittman, owner and artistic director of the theatre. “We work closely with our booster club to create an event that offers something for everyone. This year’s auction has some amazing pieces. We’ll have some on display in-house, along with raffle items. Anyone can stop in, if there’s something they’d like to see.”

According to Pittman, the auction features more than 50 items including grocery store gift cards, designer purses, jewelry, admission to area attractions, and a week-long vacation. Additional information on the auction can be found on the theatre’s Facebook page. The auction will go live on Friday, with a sneak peak of items available Thursday at www.actouttheatre.com.

Anyone attending performances of Murder at the Art Show can check out some of the items prior to the start of the production. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, September 13, with a special mocktail hour ticket option beginning an hour prior.

Murder at the Art Show is one of Act Out Theatre Group’s adult-cast productions, though a few younger performers do round out the cast. The murder mystery takes place in the Harriet Anderson Art Gallery, where a new Monet painting is to be reveled…that is, until it goes missing and mayhem ensues.

“We like to offer a few performances a year that have adult casts,” Pittman explained. “Although we are a workshop-based, youth theatre, the adult-cast productions allow us to expand our offerings and involve even more people in the community. Murder mysteries are a great way to do that.”

Christina Perez has performed in several adult-cast productions at the theatre. Her daughter Kayla also appears in Murder at the Art Show, and is a regular workshop participant at Act Out. Christina Perez enjoys performing, but what makes it even better is that she gets to do so alongside her best friend.

“I always wanted to perform when I was younger but never had the confidence,” Perez said. “Then, watching my daughter on stage gave me the inspiration to go for it. Being on stage pushes me out of my comfort zone.”

Christina and Kayla Perez are joined by Samantha Stella, Harry Stella, Jill Peck, Jason Peck, Miguel Rodriguez, Kilber Rubio, Arya Stefanski, John Bubul and Pittman. Pittman stepped into the show after another member had to step down.

Other activities taking place at the theatre include a free art hour from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 14, as well as a free performance showcase and art show at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 15. The showcase features the theatre’s youth ambassadors.

“There are so many activities being offered this weekend,” said Kalen Churcher, booster club treasurer and auction planner. “We hope that people who have never been to the theatre take advantage of the free activities and check things out. We’re happy to answer any questions they may have about what Act Out offers.

Tickets for Murder at the Art Show can be purchased online at www.actouttheatre.com. Murder at the Art Show begins at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 3:00 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets can be purchased at the door, but advance, online ticket sales are encouraged.