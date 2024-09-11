This is the weekend to honor local and up-and-coming musicians by joining the crowd for one of these shows!
The Electric City Music Conference takes over Scranton with live music from regional artists throughout the city along with the Steamtown Music Awards. Congratulations to all nominees! In addition, there’s Oktoberfests starting up to prep you for fall, as well as plenty of other events to keep you entertained right through Sunday Funday.
All venues/events listed in no particular order, the lineup changes weekly.
This week’s cover photo: Showcasing a masterful blend of Americana rock, alt-country, and roots-rock, Justin Bravo & The Kind are nominated for six Steamtown Music Awards for 2024. The band based out of NEPA is set to perform at the awards ceremony at TheVSpot on Thursday, September 12, and then at Harry’s Bar in Scranton as part of the Electric City Music Conference on Friday, September 13.
by: Gabrielle Lang
ELECTRIC CITY MUSIC CONFERENCE
VARIOUS PERFORMANCES THROUGHOUT SCRANTON @ The VSpot, Backyard Ale House, The Bog, The Shakes Space, Mutant Brewing, The Ritz Theater, Harry’s and The Marketplace at Steamtown
THURS, SEPT 12, THROUGH SAT, SEPT 14
BERKS FIDDLE FEST
Various Artists @ Fleetwood Park
SUN, SEPT 15, 9:00 A.M.
26th ANNUAL LUZERNE PUMPKIN FESTIVAL
DJ EFX and Lance Thomas Band
SAT, SEPT 14, 10:00 A.M.
THE VSPOT BAR
Steamtown Music Awards w/ Live Performances
THURS, SEPT 12, 8:00 P.M.
Mercy Gang, Variant Season, Pine Creek Academy, Ghost Of The Mill, Ded and Buryd and The Black Layer @ Electric City Music Conference
FRI, SEPT 13, 7:00 P.M.
The Aegean, Stay Loud, The Phoenix Within, Valedina, Generation Underground, Fatal Misconception, and From A Nightmare @ Electric City Music Conference
SAT, SEPT 14, 7:00 P.M.
MARKETPLACE AT STEAMTOWN
Brandon Isiah, Sam Troy, Jonn Monie @ Electric City Music Conference
FRI, SEPT 13, 7:00 P.M.
242, Condition Oakland, Squid Sterling @ Electric City Music Conference
SAT, SEPT 14, 7:00 P.M.
HARRY’S BAR
Justin Bravo & The Kind, James G Barry Band, Co. Spirals, The Werhun Band, Faceless, Acid Rat! @ Electric City Music Conference
FRI, SEPT 13, 7:00 P.M.
Meet Me On Marcie, Elephants Dancing, We The Living, Deviant Saints, Lives Lost, The335 @ Electric City Music Conference
SAT, SEPT 14, 7:00 P.M.
RITZ THEATER
Emo Night – 7 Years of Tears
FRI, SEPT 13, 7:00 P.M.
VRSKY w/ Aaron Fink and The Fury, Gina Fritz, Norton IV, Tatiana, and Betty White Devil
SAT, SEPT 14, 7:00 P.M.
BERWICK BREWING COMPANY
The Alternative @ Oktoberfest
SAT, SEPT 14, 6:00 P.M.
EDGEWOOD
Thoses Acoustic Guys @ Pints & Paws
SAT, SEPT 14, 5:00 P.M.
BEST CIGAR BAR
70’s Flashback on the Lawn
FRI, SEPT 13, 7:00 P.M.
The Two of Us
SAT, SEPT 14, 7:00 P.M.
THE STONEHOUSE
Acoustic Sessions
THURS, SEPT 12, 7:00 P.M.
Letters in Red
SAT, SEPT 14, 8:00 P.M.
DRAFTS BAR
We The Living
FRI, SEPT 13, 8:00 P.M.
Heads Up Duo
SAT, SEPT 14, 7:00 P.M.
CHEAP SHOTS BAR & RESTAURANT
DJ Pat Moore
FRI, SEPT 13, 9:00 P.M.
The Fuchery
SAT, SEPT 14, 8:30 P.M.
SNAPPER’S
Gracie Jane Sinclair
SUN, SEPT 15, 4:00 P.M.
POOR RICHARD’S PUB
The Wanabees
FRI, SEPT 13, 7:30 P.M.
The Untouchables
SAT, SEPT 14, 9:00 P.M.
TAP AT HUMBOLDT
Kartune
FRI, SEPT 13, 7:00 P.M.
AD/HD
SAT, SEPT 14, 7:00 P.M.
MOHEGAN PENNSYLVANIA
Back in Black – A Tribute to AC/DC @ Party on the Patio
THURS, SEPT 12, 7:30 P.M.
Cellar Sessions @ Hive Taphouse
THURS, SEPT 12, 9:30 P.M.
DJ Tommy @ Breakers
THURS, SEPT 12, 10:30 P.M.
Various Artists @ Oktoberfest
FRI, SEPT 13 + SAT, SEPT 14
Dustin Switzer @ Embers Terrace
FRI, SEPT 13, 6:00 P.M.
Until Sunrise @ Breakers
FRI, SEPT 13, 8:30 P.M.
H-Duo @ Embers Errace
SAT, SEPT 14, 6:00 P.M.
Piano Night w/ Lee Strubeck @ Bean and Vine Café & Wine Bar
SAT, SEPT 14, 7:00 P.M.
Flaxy Morgan @ Breakers
SAT, SEPT 14, 8:30 P.M.
Toolshed Jack @ Hive Taphouse
SAT, SEPT 14, 9:30 P.M.
BROADWAY GRILLE
Honey & Nutz
THURS, SEPT 12, 7:00 P.M.
Becky & The Beasts
FRI, SEPT 12, 7:00 P.M.
Abandoned Mind
SAT, SEPT 13, 7:00 P.M.
Matt Miskie
SUN, SEPT 14, 3:00 P.M.
PENN’S PEAK
Los Lonely Boys
FRI, SEPT 13, 8:00 P.M.
EagleMania – World’s Greatest Eagles Tribute Band
SAT, SEPT 14, 8:00 P.M.
Honey & Nutz @ Sunday Deck Parties
SUN, SEPT 15, 8:00 P.M.
LAKELAND ORCHARD
Nowhere Slow
SAT, SEPT 14, 1:00 P.M.
Kartune
SUN, SEPT 15, 1:00 P.M.
NORTH SLOPE PUB & EATERY
Bryan Banks
FRI, SEPT 13, 7:00 P.M.
The Music Room
SUN, SEPT 15, 4:00 P.M.
PISANO FAMILY WINES
Halfway to Hell
SAT, SEPT 14, 7:00 P.M.
JAM ROOM BREWING COMPANY
Allan Cooper
THURS, SEPT 12, 5:00 P.M.
The Two Taboo
FRI, SEPT 13, 6:00 P.M.
Brian Dougherty
SUN, SEPT 15, 2:00 P.M.
GROTTO PIZZA – HARVEYS LAKE
Open Mic with Eddie Appnel & Henry Pehala’s Shameless Duo
THURS, SEPT 12, 6:00 P.M.
The Untouchables
FRI, SEPT 13, 7:00 P.M.
GROTTO PIZZA – EDWARDSVILLE
Jeanne & Gary
FRI, SEPT 13, 8:00 P.M.
Did we miss something? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabrielle (Gabby) Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.