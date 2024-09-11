This is the weekend to honor local and up-and-coming musicians by joining the crowd for one of these shows!

The Electric City Music Conference takes over Scranton with live music from regional artists throughout the city along with the Steamtown Music Awards. Congratulations to all nominees! In addition, there’s Oktoberfests starting up to prep you for fall, as well as plenty of other events to keep you entertained right through Sunday Funday.

All venues/events listed in no particular order, the lineup changes weekly.

This week’s cover photo: Showcasing a masterful blend of Americana rock, alt-country, and roots-rock, Justin Bravo & The Kind are nominated for six Steamtown Music Awards for 2024. The band based out of NEPA is set to perform at the awards ceremony at TheVSpot on Thursday, September 12, and then at Harry’s Bar in Scranton as part of the Electric City Music Conference on Friday, September 13.

by: Gabrielle Lang

ELECTRIC CITY MUSIC CONFERENCE

VARIOUS PERFORMANCES THROUGHOUT SCRANTON @ The VSpot, Backyard Ale House, The Bog, The Shakes Space, Mutant Brewing, The Ritz Theater, Harry’s and The Marketplace at Steamtown

THURS, SEPT 12, THROUGH SAT, SEPT 14

BERKS FIDDLE FEST

Various Artists @ Fleetwood Park

SUN, SEPT 15, 9:00 A.M.

26th ANNUAL LUZERNE PUMPKIN FESTIVAL

DJ EFX and Lance Thomas Band

SAT, SEPT 14, 10:00 A.M.

THE VSPOT BAR

Steamtown Music Awards w/ Live Performances

THURS, SEPT 12, 8:00 P.M.

Mercy Gang, Variant Season, Pine Creek Academy, Ghost Of The Mill, Ded and Buryd and The Black Layer @ Electric City Music Conference

FRI, SEPT 13, 7:00 P.M.

The Aegean, Stay Loud, The Phoenix Within, Valedina, Generation Underground, Fatal Misconception, and From A Nightmare @ Electric City Music Conference

SAT, SEPT 14, 7:00 P.M.

MARKETPLACE AT STEAMTOWN

Brandon Isiah, Sam Troy, Jonn Monie @ Electric City Music Conference

FRI, SEPT 13, 7:00 P.M.

242, Condition Oakland, Squid Sterling @ Electric City Music Conference

SAT, SEPT 14, 7:00 P.M.

HARRY’S BAR

Justin Bravo & The Kind, James G Barry Band, Co. Spirals, The Werhun Band, Faceless, Acid Rat! @ Electric City Music Conference

FRI, SEPT 13, 7:00 P.M.

Meet Me On Marcie, Elephants Dancing, We The Living, Deviant Saints, Lives Lost, The335 @ Electric City Music Conference

SAT, SEPT 14, 7:00 P.M.

RITZ THEATER

Emo Night – 7 Years of Tears

FRI, SEPT 13, 7:00 P.M.

VRSKY w/ Aaron Fink and The Fury, Gina Fritz, Norton IV, Tatiana, and Betty White Devil

SAT, SEPT 14, 7:00 P.M.

BERWICK BREWING COMPANY

The Alternative @ Oktoberfest

SAT, SEPT 14, 6:00 P.M.

EDGEWOOD

Thoses Acoustic Guys @ Pints & Paws

SAT, SEPT 14, 5:00 P.M.

BEST CIGAR BAR

70’s Flashback on the Lawn

FRI, SEPT 13, 7:00 P.M.

The Two of Us

SAT, SEPT 14, 7:00 P.M.

THE STONEHOUSE

Acoustic Sessions

THURS, SEPT 12, 7:00 P.M.

Letters in Red

SAT, SEPT 14, 8:00 P.M.

DRAFTS BAR

We The Living

FRI, SEPT 13, 8:00 P.M.

Heads Up Duo

SAT, SEPT 14, 7:00 P.M.

CHEAP SHOTS BAR & RESTAURANT

DJ Pat Moore

FRI, SEPT 13, 9:00 P.M.

The Fuchery

SAT, SEPT 14, 8:30 P.M.

SNAPPER’S

Gracie Jane Sinclair

SUN, SEPT 15, 4:00 P.M.

POOR RICHARD’S PUB

The Wanabees

FRI, SEPT 13, 7:30 P.M.

The Untouchables

SAT, SEPT 14, 9:00 P.M.

TAP AT HUMBOLDT

Kartune

FRI, SEPT 13, 7:00 P.M.

AD/HD

SAT, SEPT 14, 7:00 P.M.

MOHEGAN PENNSYLVANIA

Back in Black – A Tribute to AC/DC @ Party on the Patio

THURS, SEPT 12, 7:30 P.M.

Cellar Sessions @ Hive Taphouse

THURS, SEPT 12, 9:30 P.M.

DJ Tommy @ Breakers

THURS, SEPT 12, 10:30 P.M.

Various Artists @ Oktoberfest

FRI, SEPT 13 + SAT, SEPT 14

Dustin Switzer @ Embers Terrace

FRI, SEPT 13, 6:00 P.M.

Until Sunrise @ Breakers

FRI, SEPT 13, 8:30 P.M.

H-Duo @ Embers Errace

SAT, SEPT 14, 6:00 P.M.

Piano Night w/ Lee Strubeck @ Bean and Vine Café & Wine Bar

SAT, SEPT 14, 7:00 P.M.

Flaxy Morgan @ Breakers

SAT, SEPT 14, 8:30 P.M.

Toolshed Jack @ Hive Taphouse

SAT, SEPT 14, 9:30 P.M.

BROADWAY GRILLE

Honey & Nutz

THURS, SEPT 12, 7:00 P.M.

Becky & The Beasts

FRI, SEPT 12, 7:00 P.M.

Abandoned Mind

SAT, SEPT 13, 7:00 P.M.

Matt Miskie

SUN, SEPT 14, 3:00 P.M.

PENN’S PEAK

Los Lonely Boys

FRI, SEPT 13, 8:00 P.M.

EagleMania – World’s Greatest Eagles Tribute Band

SAT, SEPT 14, 8:00 P.M.

Honey & Nutz @ Sunday Deck Parties

SUN, SEPT 15, 8:00 P.M.

LAKELAND ORCHARD

Nowhere Slow

SAT, SEPT 14, 1:00 P.M.

Kartune

SUN, SEPT 15, 1:00 P.M.

NORTH SLOPE PUB & EATERY

Bryan Banks

FRI, SEPT 13, 7:00 P.M.

The Music Room

SUN, SEPT 15, 4:00 P.M.

PISANO FAMILY WINES

Halfway to Hell

SAT, SEPT 14, 7:00 P.M.

JAM ROOM BREWING COMPANY

Allan Cooper

THURS, SEPT 12, 5:00 P.M.

The Two Taboo

FRI, SEPT 13, 6:00 P.M.

Brian Dougherty

SUN, SEPT 15, 2:00 P.M.

GROTTO PIZZA – HARVEYS LAKE

Open Mic with Eddie Appnel & Henry Pehala’s Shameless Duo

THURS, SEPT 12, 6:00 P.M.

The Untouchables

FRI, SEPT 13, 7:00 P.M.

GROTTO PIZZA – EDWARDSVILLE

Jeanne & Gary

FRI, SEPT 13, 8:00 P.M.

Did we miss something? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabrielle (Gabby) Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.