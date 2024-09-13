Now while pretty much all of the world was settling into their seats this past weekend choosing to see Beetlejuice, I decided to take the road less traveled and see the psychological thriller, “Blink Twice.”

Part of the reason was most of the “Juice” showings only had available seats left in the front two rows. I didn’t want to crane my neck up like I was a swan for two hours and pay for it the next three days. If I was looking to get that twisted up, I would just grab myself a gooey pretzel from Auntie Anne’s!

Are you having a good time? That is the slick tagline and question that is asked many times throughout this steamy potboiler starring Naomi Ackie (Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody) playing “Frida,” a struggling cocktail waitress. Unbeknownst to her, as fate or luck would have it, Frida is blown away literally by a last-minute invitation to a private island owned by a billionaire tech giant who she had just served drinks to at his evening charity gala.

Sounds like this would all be a dream come true to most people, no? Filmed in Yucatán, Mexico, this desired vacation starts to fizzle when a dazed Frida starts to question her own reality. I do that just about daily, when I clock into work, I ask myself “is this real life?”

Boasting a dream cast with the likes of Channing Tatum, Christian Slater, Geena Davis, Simon Rex, and Haley Joel Osment, this mystery thriller opened up with a warning label because of the controversial nature of the story. I won’t give any spoilers away, it is something you have to witness all on your own. Let me just note the subject matter here can be disturbing to sensitive viewers.

I must say, all in all, Blink Twice exceeded this reviewer’s expectations. It was a zany jigsaw puzzle I was all too glad to get caught up in. After all, I have been known to love a good welcome stay in the Caribbean.

Written and directed by Zoe Kravitz, musician Lenny Kravitz daughter, actress Naomi Ackie was the breakout role, but it was such a welcome pleasure to see superstar Geena Davis (A League of Their Own, The Accidental Tourist) now sixty-eight years old grace the silver screen once again. If only we could rewind the clocks back to 1994 era, an innocence not lost on many today.

”Blink Twice,” starring: Channing Tatum, Christian Slater, Geena Davis, Naomi Ackie

Christopher’s “Meow” Score: “8” paws out of 10.