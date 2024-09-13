Aaron Fink has been making solo records for the past 10 years that just keep getting better. His new album, The Invisible Line is coming soon. So far, he’s dropped the namesake single for the album and his Tom Petty cover just aired on 979X’s Locals Only show.

Aaron Fink was lead guitarist for hard rock band Breaking Benjamin for nine years, but since 2011 he’s been forging his own path in the music scene. He’s now recorded five of his own studio albums and the sixth is due out this fall.

“I think this is the best solo album I’ve put out. 2022 and this one are my two best!” said Fink

On this record, Fink focused on making music that resonates with his current state of mind while also embracing more of where he came from. In the beginning of his solo journey, he was trying to break away from his previous work but now, he says The Invisible Line album is heavier than his last.

“I started making more roots rock, more unpolished records, and now I’m coming back around to the hard rock arena,” explained Fink. “ Just because that’s the headspace I’m in lately. I’m really getting back into hard music, and it doesn’t hurt that that’s what most people kind of know me for!”

Aaron Fink is doing what he wants to do in music. He’s also in a band called Earshot but enjoys the creative freedom of his solo career. Though without a group for checks and balances, he must fully believe in everything he creates and he’s damn proud of this coming record.

Getting ready for the The Invisible Line release, 979X’s Locals Only show just played Fink’s “I Won’t Back Down” Tom Petty cover song on their weekly Sunday night segment from 7:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. “979x is a huge part of my career! Back in the day they supported my other band Lifer and Breaking Ben,” said Fink of the local station.

Aaron Fink and The Fury is his live band, and they play Saturday, September 14 opening for VRSTY at The Ritz Theater in Scranton. This will serves as a pre-release party for Fink’s upcoming record.

“The Invisible Line” is the title track, which Fink released on streaming platforms in August 2024. He felt the song carried the deepest meaning, continuing his pattern of naming albums after a song title, as he did on Galaxies, Wolves and Butterflies, and Dear Universe. This single is powerful and bold, with a ripping guitar solo and rock n’ roll attitude. An exciting taste of the album in full to come!

Fink spends a lot of time writing songs. When he put his mind to doing this record in December 2023, he put the finishing touches on a bunch of stockpiled songs he’d already written and picked out the 10 best.

When it comes to his creative process, Aaron Fink said, “I’ve been very lucky in that department. I come from a very creative family. My dad’s a writer, my sister’s an artist — there’s a lot of that stuff promoted in my household growing up, so it was nurtured.”

(FUN FACT – Gary, Aaron Fink’s father, was my Creative Writing professor at Susquehanna University! I can confirm the Fink family is brimming with talent—perhaps a mix of nature and nurture.)

“I don’t have to fight creativity too much, it comes in waves really. I’ve never had (writer’s) block or anything like that. By nature, I’m a creative person and interested in the arts, in music. It comes naturally to me.” said Fink.

“For me there’s a rhythm to it, I always seem to be way more creative in the morning,” said Fink. “I’m not the kind of guy who smokes weed and writes something. I’m sober, coffee, nine in the morning — writing and creating.”

Fink said he’s really grown as a singer over the past few years. He was always a background vocalist in his previous bands so singing lead has been a different animal altogether. Over time, he has gotten comfortable being the frontman, gaining more ability and more confidence.

Live performance is something Fink has always valued. However, he notes that it’s becoming increasingly difficult for many artists to book gigs due to lower pay, venue closures, low attendance, and busy schedules.

“It was easier when I had no responsibilities — always moving, sleeping on the road. Those days are long gone,” Fink said. “I do like to play live, and it’s important to me. It’s just harder and harder to do at the level I’m accustomed to, but I get a lot of joy from doing that.”

It’s true! A video on YouTube still can’t give you the same emotion you get from standing in that crowd. Put down the smartphone and go out to see a band. See them perform the music they made for you! You’re not fully experiencing the music until you see it live.

Come out to see Aaron Fink and The Furyon Saturday, September 14, in Scranton along with VRSTY, Gina Fritz, Norton IV, Tatiana, and Betty White Devil! This will be Aaron Fink’s first time playing the Ritz Theater and seeing it since its reopening so he’s looking forward to this hometown show.

Keep an eye out for The Invisible Line when this album comes out in full this fall, also if you want to get a jump on it, it’s available for purchase on vinyl through Aaron Fink’s website. Keep listening to 979X’s Locals Only show for excellent rock music like this, coming out right here in our area.