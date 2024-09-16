WILKES-BARRE — The all-new Nitro Circus tour is ready to electrify and engage audiences across the US this fall. This jaw-dropping show will thrill fans of all ages with unbelievable stunts, dynamic performances, boundless energy, and non-stop excitement when it makes a special stop to the Mohegan Arena on November 19.

For the first time ever, Nitro Circus will bring top athletes to NEPA for an interactive, competition-based stunt show.

Tickets for the Nitro Circus tour go on sale this Friday, September 20 at 10am local time. Fans can secure tickets early with an exclusive pre-sale starting tomorrow, Tuesday, September 17. For tickets and more information, visit Ticketmaster.com.

Nitro Circus’s elite roster features top athletes like Australian Ryan ‘R Willy’ Williams, the holder of over 100 ‘World’s Firsts’ on both scooter and bike and one of the most viral sports figures on social media with videos garnering over 500 million views.

Joining him are Adam Jones, a 6-time X-Games medalist in Freestyle Motocross, and Andy Buckworth, a BMX icon and the first rider to successfully land the superman double front flip. These athletes will push the boundaries of what’s possible with high-flying stunts, tricks, and heart-pounding excitement.

Fans of all ages will witness all-new competitions, pitting the best against the best in friendly showdowns showcasing Freestyle Motocross, Skate, BMX, Scooter, and Crazy Contraptions. With nonstop energy underscored by a live DJ, attendees can join in on the fun with new interactive elements that bring them closer than ever before to the competition.

Fans can also elevate their experience with the exclusive Nitro Circus Track Pass for early entry to beat the crowds, floor access for an up-close view of the Nitro Circus track, FMX and BMX bikes, an exclusive athlete autograph session* to meet the stars behind the stunts, a commemorative lanyard, a limited edition poster and more!

“Our fans are at the heart of everything we do, and this new tour is a celebration of their passion,” said Matt Cohn, CEO of Thrill One Sports & Entertainment. “We’re excited to showcase a new generation of athletes who are pushing the limits and creating unforgettable moments for fans of all ages. This tour is all about bringing them closer to the action and giving them an experience they won’t forget.”

“I’m extremely stoked that Nitro Circus is hitting the road again,” said Nitro Circus legend Ryan ‘R Willy’ Williams. “This tour is all about bringing the same jaw-dropping action and non-stop excitement that fans have come to love, but with a brand-new show format that’s going to blow everyone away. What makes Nitro Circus so special is that it’s truly a show for everyone—whether you’re a die-hard fan or it’s your first time, young or old, the energy is contagious and the thrills are unforgettable. I can’t wait to see families and fans of all ages out there, making memories and having an absolute blast with us!”

“We are beyond thrilled to bring a brand-new Nitro Circus tour to fans across the country!” said Stephen Shaw, Founder and Co-President of Round Room Live. “We’ve been blown away by the enthusiasm and passion we’ve seen from Nitro fans of all ages, and know this new show will surpass their expectations with explosive stunts, energy and fun.”

*Nitro Circus Athletes subject to change.