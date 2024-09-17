Step into a world of delicious scares, sensual horror, alluring acrobatics, and plenty of saucy secrets when the a unique paranormal circus rolls into town.

WILKES-BARRE – Here’s an invitation to a seductively haunting show like no other when Paranormal Cirque III enters the Wyoming Valley Mall from Thursday, September 19, through Sunday, September 22!

This one-of-a-kind production features incredibly talented artists who will take the audience on a sensual journey of acrobatics, contortion, aerial acts and more. Witness death-defying stunts, creepy creatures, and haunting performances on the edge of your seat!

This show comes to life under the mysterious white and black Big Top Tent with hypnotic, sultry acts. Provocative illusionists, freaks and mysterious creatures will make you see that this circus is definitely — paranormal. A wide range of otherworldly characters will send shivers down your spine; zombies to erotic witches; sexy vampires to gruesome ghosts, and everything in between.

Paranormal Cirque III is a brand new production, fresh from the mind of successful entrepreneur, Manuel Rebecchi, joining the other five touring shows Cirque Italia has produced since its inception in 2012. A new spectacle combining breathtaking visuals, first-class circus artists from all over the world combines their talented and the latest technology to bring Wilkes-Barre a truly unforgettable performance as we head into Halloween.

“We’re excited to bring this unique and thrilling show to Wilkes-Barre,” said Manuel. “We’ve assembled an incredible cast of performers, and we can’t wait to showcase their talents to our audiences. This show is perfect for anyone looking for a night of entertainment and scares.”

Step into a world of delicious scares, sensual horror, alluring acrobatics, and plenty of saucy secrets. Tickets are available now at www.paranormal cirque.com or by calling at 941-704-8572. The show is restricted, those under 18 require an accompanying parent or guardian. There will be adult language and material.

Whether you’re a horror aficionado or just looking for a thrilling night out, Paranormal Cirque III is an experience that will get your blood pumping. Don’t miss your chance to experience the most spine-tingling show of the spooky season.