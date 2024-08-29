Imagine if tackling chronic migraines or easing anxiety could be as simple and enjoyable as playing a game of Pac-Man.
In the MPP studio, Bill is joined by Amy Bernstiel from Integrative Mind and Body Services, a non-profit mental health organization that offers neurofeedback and biofeedback therapies designed to help individuals unlock their full potential, enhance self-awareness of their physical and mental well-being, and reduce the risk of health issues.
In this episode, Amy shares her personal story of overcoming debilitating migraines, explaining how neurofeedback provided her with a life-changing solution.
They also explore the broader applications of neurofeedback, biofeedback, Quantitative EEG (qEEG), Alpha-Stim, and Heart Rate Variability (HRV) to treat various conditions like anxiety, depression, ADHD, autism, PTSD, sleep struggles, and many more.
Neurofeedback & Biofeedback Therapy for Mental Health | Ep.217: Amy Bernstiel
