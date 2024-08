Labor Day Weekend 2024 is primed with Grade A entertainment. Experience live music at La Festa Italiana in Scranton, Valley With a Heart Benefit in Nanticoke, or StroudFest 2024 in Stroudsburg. There’s also plenty more to see and hear at restaurants, bars, and other venues across Northeastern Pennsylvania to celebrate all the year’s hardwork over the long weekend.

This week’s cover photo: Busy Scranton-based Godsmack tribute band, ReAlign is set to perform at River Street Jazz Cafe for Eastern Tribute Collective‘s concert night on Saturday, August 31, featuring all talented cover acts. As passionate mega-fans themselves, ReAlign prides themselves on giving their audience the best possible Godsmack experience every time they hit the stage.

by: Gabrielle Lang

LA FESTA ITALIANA

VARIOUS ARTISTS @ Courthouse Square

FRI, AUG 30, to MON, SEPT 2

VALLEY WITH A HEART BENEFIT

VARIOUS ARTISTS @ St. Faustina Grove

SUN, SEPT 1, 11:00 A.M.

WYOMING COUNTY FAIR

Ian Munsick

SAT, AUG 31, 7:30 P.M.

STROUDFEST 2024

Various Artists on Main Street, Stroudsburg

SAT, AUG 31, 11:00 A.M.

PENN’S PEAK

Ostrich Hat @ Summer Deck Parties

THURS, AUG 29, 6:30 P.M.

BAR AND COMPANY

Esta Coda, MOLD!, Look Back Luna and Carrousel

FRI, AUG 30, 7:00 P.M.

GROTTO PIZZA – HARVEYS LAKE

Open Mic with Eddie Appnel & Henry Pehala’s Shameless Duo

THURS, AUG 29, 6:00 P.M.

Bad Liars

FRI, AUG 30, 7:00 P.M.

D-West Trio

SAT, AUG 31, 7:00 P.M.

Tori V

SUN, SEPT 1, 1:00 P.M.

GROTTO PIZZA – WILKES-BARRE

Sister Esther

FRI, AUG 30, 6:00 P.M.

GROTTO PIZZA – EDWARDSVILLE

Eddie Appnel

FRI, AUG 30, 8:00 P.M.

RITZ THEATER

Deadlands & Renesans

FRI, AUG 30, 6:00 P.M.

Club 90s Presents Chappell Roan Night

SAT, AUG 31, 10:00 P.M.

TAP AT HUMBOLDT

2 Four 1

FRI, AUG 30, 7:00 P.M.

Those Acoustic Guys

SAT, AUG 31, 7:00 P.M.

MOHEGAN PENNSYLVANIA

TUSK – A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac @ Party on the Patio

THURS, AUG 29, 7:30 P.M.

Lehigh & Company @ Hive Taphouse

THURS, AUG 29, 9:30 P.M.

DJ Tommy

THURS, AUG 29, 10:30 P.M.

Ken Norton @ Embers Terrace

FRI, AUG 30, 6:00 P.M.

Stealing Neil @ Breakers

FRI, AUG 30, 8:30 P.M.

Gracie Jane Sinclair Duo @ Embers Errace

SAT, AUG 31, 6:00 P.M.

Piano Night w/ Lee Strubeck @ Bean and Vine Café & Wine Bar

SAT, AUG 31, 7:00 P.M.

Hoopla Band Lite @ Breakers

SAT, AUG 31, 8:30 P.M.

Vice City @ Hive Taphouse

SAT, AUG 31, 9:30 P.M.

POOR RICHARD’S PUB

Dashboard Mary

FRI, AUG 30, 9:00 P.M.

The Seasons Trio

SAT, AUG 31, 9:00 P.M.

ARLO’S TAVERN

Carro

FRI, AUG 30, 6:30 P.M.

Woodshed Prophets

SAT, AUG 31, 6:30 P.M.

Clarence Spady

SUN, SEPT 1, 3:00 P.M.

MAUCH CHUNK OPERA HOUSE

The Stranger – Tribute to Billy Joel

SAT, AUG 31, 7:00 P.M.

LAKELAND ORCHARD

Proud Monkey

SAT, AUG 31, 1:00 P.M.

Fabulous 45’s

SUN, SEPT 1, 1:00 P.M.

CC Music

MON, SEPT 2, 1:00 P.M.

THE VSPOT BAR

Eric Rudy

THURS, AUG 29, 8:00 P.M.

Heavy Emo Night w/ Jesse James Smith of Vampies Everywhere Traverse the Abyss and Mercy Gang

FRI, AUG 30, 7:30 P.M.

Room 108

SAT, AUG 31, 9:00 P.M.

BROADWAY GRILLE

Sean McGeehan

THURS, AUG 29, 7:00 P.M.

Tom Storm

FRI, AUG 30, 4:00 P.M.

Hoodelybah

FRI, AUG 30, 7:00 P.M.

Bee’s Knees

SAT, AUG 31, 7:00 P.M.

John Roginsky

SUN, SEPT 1, 7:00 P.M.

PISANO FAMILY WINES

Pure Petty

SAT, AUG 31, 7:00 P.M.

HARRY’S BAR

Lance Thomas Band

FRI, AUG 30, 9:00 P.M.

Group Du Jour

SAT, AUG 31, 9:00 P.M.

THE STONEHOUSE

Acoustic Sessions

THURS, AUG 29, 7:00 P.M.

Static in the Attic

FRI, AUG 30, 8:00 P.M.

QBALL

SAT, AUG 31, 8:00 P.M.

CHEAP SHOTS BAR & RESTAURANT

Riley Loftus

THURS, AUG 29, 7:00 P.M.

Bad Girlfriend

FRI, AUG 30, 8:30 P.M.

Electric Rewind

SAT, AUG 31, 8:30 P.M.

JAM ROOM BREWING COMPANY

Burl Millings

THURS, AUG 29, 6:00 P.M.

Backwoods Funk!

FRI, AUG 30, 6:00 P.M.

Luke Tinklepaugh

SUN, SEPT 1, 2:00 P.M.

SNAPPER’S

Tom Rogo

SUN, SEPT 1, 4:00 P.M.

NORTH SLOPE PUB & EATERY

Dennis Redding

FRI, AUG 30, 7:00 P.M.

DRAFTS BAR

Sage Clearing

THURS, AUG 29, 6:00 P.M.

M2K Trio

FRI, AUG 30, 8:00 P.M.

Kartune

SAT, AUG 31, 10:00 P.M.

Jug O Jack

SUN, SEPT 1, 2:00 P.M.

RIVER STREET JAZZ CAFE

Eastern Tribute Collective presents Tourniquet, Realign, and T.O.A.D.

SAT, AUG 31, 7:00 P.M.

Did we miss something? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabrielle (Gabby) Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.