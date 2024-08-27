Imagine stepping into a world where the charm of classic American diners still thrives, and each visit feels like a page out of a nostalgic novel. That’s the world where Joe “The Diner” Ross has been living in, having visited over 500 diners across the country.

In the Loop Internet studio, Joe takes us on a journey through his profound love for these eateries, sharing stories of camaraderie, community, and the impact these diners have had on his life.

For more episodes of Food Fight with Brian DiMattia and all OnTheStacks podcasts check out the OnTheStacks Youtube or watch more episodes here in our Podcasts section.