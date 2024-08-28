Incoming new music from up-and-coming NEPA rock band

“This has by far been one of the most fun experiences in my life, and I still feel like it’s barely started,” said lead singer Kayla Grzech.

Look Back Luna plans to drop three singles before heading into the studio to record their upcoming LP.

When we last spoke with Look Back Luna in August 2023 for our Locals Only collaboration with 979X, the NEPA rock band was enthusiastically on the hunt for a lead singer. Now, by August 2024, they’re onto a whole new era.

Since landing the ideal lead singer for the band, they’ve kept the wind in their sails and made lots of plans for the coming months. Look Back Luna draws influences from pop punk, indie rock, and emo rock to achieve their own original sound. Current members of Look Back Luna are Gabriel Josefowicz on guitar and Kayla Grzech on vocals.

“So many opportunities have arisen since the addition of Kayla to the project. It has allowed for more complex music and melody that we could not have accomplished before,” said Gabriel Josefowicz.

“For A Day” just played on 979X’s Locals Only show and this is Look Back Luna’s first official new track (now available on streaming platforms) since the big lineup change. I feel like this song belongs in the background of a teen dram-com as the defiant main character enters high school! Punk attitude blended into strong vocals and expert instrumentals.

This was the first of Look Back Luna’s three singles dropping before the release of their full LP. The second of the planned singles came out in recent weeks and the third is due out September.

The second single, “Shake My Ghosts” a great example of how this band has developed since its inception — and it doesn’t hurt that’s it’s a banger! The lyrics are clever, the sound is addicting, and the guitar solo is gripping. This feels like a hit and one audiences will want to hear whenever they see Look Back Luna live!

“Both For a Day and Shake My Ghosts come from real experiences and things we feel as human beings. One may call it “The Art of Life,” said Gabriel Josefowicz.

The new age of Look Back Luna is here and they’re excited to put out a cohesive record to match the renewed energy. The upcoming album will likely feature collaborations with friends, unusual instruments, and jazz influences.

“At first, we had thought EP was the best move for us, but as we began to write more it started to meld into more than that. Now we have an album almost entirely written,” said Josefowicz. “Life makes that process slow, but there is so much more to come. We are hoping to be recording the album by the end of fall.”

The finished product will also come together with the help of Eric Novro at Novro Studios in Swoyersville, where Look Back Luna has always recorded their music since the early days of the band. When heading into the studio, they’re looking forward to nailing down their new sound. With Kayla at the microphone helm, Look Back Luna has grown into themselves and achieved the sound they’ve always wanted.

“This has by far been one of the most fun experiences in my life, and I still feel like it’s barely started,” said lead singer Kayla Grzech. “My goal is for our music to be impactful to someone, somewhere. I want to play shows that stick in people’s memories as a good night, the same way so many bands have for me. We already get to do that, but we would love to do it on a large scale. My personal goal is to have music involved in my life every day.”

In the past, Gabe was the primary lyricist but now with Kayla in the mix, songs on the upcoming release will be a culmination of both Gabe and Kayla’s lyrics, stories, and lives.

“Just like anything else should, this band is always changing and evolving as we progress through our individual lives. What happens to us as people influences art — perhaps as it should, but the sound has also changed. We have moved into a lot of darker music that will be incorporated into the album,” said Gabe Josefowicz.

With their new singer and new energy, the band been busy playing shows throughout the year. Next, Look Back Luna is set to play Bar and Company in Olyphant on Friday, August 30 with Esta Coda, MOLD!, and Carrousel. Diavolo Booking is presenting this show for $10 at the door.

Then, Look Back Luna performs with a full band at Nanticoke’s Valley with Heart A Benefit on Sunday, September 1. This Labor Day Weekend may just be your last chance to see them live before they head into the studio to complete the LP!

Go out and support these up-coming rockers both in-person and digitally! Listen to Look Back Luna on music streaming platforms and keep an eye out for their upcoming releases! Find great new music like this every Sunday night from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on 979X’s Locals Only show with Lazy E.