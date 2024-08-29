In space no one can hear you. Sounds like a very familiar tag line, am I right? Because it has been used in several variations of previous Alien outings. Actually, let’s not hold back, everything you will witness in this film you will have seen exactly before, not fresh, not new, and certainly not any better.

I was very much looking forward to this latest addition in the Alien saga. What the filmmaker should have done was to continue to follow the story immediately after Alien: Covenant that the former masterful director Ridley Scott gave to us. Prometheus, the prior film was actually my Best Picture of 2012. The story had a really unique quality going for it. With the latest Romulus, they decided to go back in time. This chapter is supposed to take place right after the original Alien, minus the legend Sigourney Weaver along for the ride!

While scavenging a derelict space station, a group of young, green colonists come face to face with the most terrifying life form ever imagined. Led by “Rain,” played by Cailee Spaeny (Priscilla), the young fierce woman at the helm has not a clue what she is in for. Either was I when I fell in love the last time, but we won’t talk about that dumpster fire! Sometimes in my quiet moments, I just sit and fantasize a rather comforting thought about sending a few people in my personal and professional life up to space, with a one-way ticket of course!

Alien Romulus was still a decent addition to this franchise, but lands somewhere in the middle in terms of enjoyment level. Don’t think you are going to watch this looking like a cool kid in sunglasses, you won’t see a dang thing as all the imagery shot is quite dark.

Kind of uncanny timing with this Space-Sci Fi release, with the pushback of the Boeing Starliner spacecraft if you have been following the news. Astronauts Butch Willmore and Suni Williams will be delayed on their return home by months after technical difficulties. Let’s just hope and pray these two brave souls face a more positive fate that the crew in this Romulus did…

”Alien: Romulus” starring Cailee Spaeny, David Jonsson

Christopher’s “Meow” Score: “6” paws out of 10.