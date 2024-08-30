Wilkes-Scarre 2024 promises events for all ages as well as new partnerships with local businesses and organizations.

WILKES-BARRE — NEPA is in for another spine-tingling season as Wilkes-Scarre 2024 approaches. Following last year’s success, this year promises even more chills and thrills, with exciting new events and partnerships that will leave the city shrouded in Halloween magic.

Throughout October, Wilkes-Barre will become a haven for horror enthusiasts and Halloween lovers. Wilkes-Scarre has become a cornerstone of the community’s fall festivities, drawing in visitors from across the region to experience a week packed with hauntingly fun activities.

WHAT’S NEW FOR FALL 2024?

Wilkes-Scarre 2024 is set to introduce an expanded lineup of events that caters to all ages.

While the iconic Zombie Bar/Restaurant Crawl will make a much-anticipated return, new potential events are on the horizon, including ghost tours of historic Wilkes-Barre landmarks, a haunted film screening series, and a spooky street fair.

But that’s not all—this year’s Wilkes-Scarre is not just about celebrating Halloween. It’s about bringing the community together and showcasing the best Wilkes-Barre offers! Local businesses, artists, and performers are stepping up to make this year’s event the most memorable yet. Expect exclusive themed menus, pop-up shops featuring local artisans, and live performances to leave you spellbound.

This year, Wilkes-Scarre has secured several exciting partnerships with local businesses and organizations. While details are still under mummy wraps, organizers have teased collaborations with top-notch sponsors eager to bring their unique twist to the festivities. These partnerships are set to make Wilkes-Scarre 2024 an event to remember.

As the countdown to October begins, stay tuned for announcements regarding specific events and sponsors. Wilkes-Barre Metro Development Corporation, Visit Luzerne County, Reaper’s Revenge Haunted Hayride and Attractions, along with other local organizations and businesses working tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure every detail is perfect.

With the promise of a larger-than-life celebration, Wilkes-Scarre 2024 is poised to become a must-attend event on the fall calendar.

JOIN THE SCARY COOL FUN

Whether you’re a seasoned Halloween enthusiast or just looking for a fun way to enjoy the season, Wilkes-Scarre 2024 has something for everyone. Keep an eye out for updates as Wilkes-Scarre unveils the full lineup of 2024 events and partnerships in coming weeks.

Stay connected for all the latest news and updates by following Wilkes-Scarre on all major social media channels and visiting Wilkes-scarre.com.