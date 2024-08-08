Join Bill in the MPP studio as he sits down with Russell Rinaldi to discuss the entrepreneurial spirit and resilience of Italian immigrants who turned societal challenges into opportunities.

Russell recounts a gripping tale of his father’s unconventional path from an Army medic to a loan shark and bookmaker, illustrating the creative ways Italian-American families thrived despite adversity.

He emphasizes the value of documenting family stories and recipes, a rich collection of memories that bind generations together. Russell also shares his personal journey of sobriety, sparked by the life-changing moment of fatherhood.

He candidly discusses overcoming addiction, the support systems that helped him stay sober for over 13 years, and the profound impact of prioritizing family over everything.

