The Hazleton Wine and Beer Festival, hosted by the Hazleton Rotary Club, just announced that Kartune will perform at the event at Louis Schiavo City View Park.

HAZLETON — Two crowd favorites will return to the Hazleton Wine and Beer Festival on Saturday, August 24 with two local bands, Kartune and Ostrich Hat, both of which will bring a genre of popular music from the classics to modern Top 10 and everything in between.

The festival hosted by Hazleton Rotary Club takes place at Louis Schiavo City View Park in Hazleton. Kartune is set to perform from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. followed by Ostrich Hat, 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Long-standing local rock band, Kartune formed in 1990 consists of Tommy Bruno, lead vocal , keys and guitar; Steve Witner, bass guitar and vocals; Kyle Johnson, lead guitar and vocals and Chris Langan, drums and vocals. They are known for their versatility, extensive set list, and ever-changing sound. They have a relationship with the audience like no other. With over 170 songs in their repertoire, each show is tailored to the audience leaving no two shows the same.

Next year Kartune will be celebrating 20 years of Kruisin’ with Norwegian Cruise Lines with two Kruises, Bermuda in June and Canada in August 2025.

When asked how they decided on their name, Kartune, Tommy Bruno replied, “After weeks of searching for a name we were having no luck. We practiced on Sundays back in1990 and the Simpsons show just came out. We were are all big cartoon fans, so we’d watch the Simpsons together after practice and I mentioned, why not just call our band, ‘cartoon?’ Everyone agreed. We changed toon to tune (like the Beatles beet to beat…) and the C to K just to make it more different. Kartune is a registered trademark.”

Ostrich Hat has a thirteen-year history of high-energy performances across several states including New York, New Jersey, Delaware, Connecticut and back home in Pennsylvania. Ostrich Hat’s repertoire includes everything from classic, rock and pop hits to modern chart-toppers, delivered in medley format that keeps the crowd dancing from start to finish. Their motto is “We Flow Like A DJ But Rock Like A Band.”

Ostrich Hat’s Band members are Adam Arlotto, lead vocals; Jeff Bonomo, drums and vocals; Mario Tombasco, guitar; keyboards and lead vocals; Jeff Tomassacci, bass guitar and vocals and Joe Somerdak, lead vocals and guitar.

When asked to give a little background on the Ostrich Hat namesake, Bonomo said, “My sister Joelle said we needed a catchy name that didn’t really mean anything. She looked at the magazine she was paging through and on one page was an article about ostriches and the other page was a guy in a fedora, so she said, “like ostrich hat.” I laughed and said that’s the dumbest name ever. We’ll call it that until we can find something better — we never did. Now we feel it is perfect for us. It has no deep meaning, but its catchy, kind of silly and fun. Just like the music we play. Fun party music.”

Set Saturday, August 24 aside for cool music to go along with local wines, beers, crafts and food in the city of Hazleton.

Tickets can be purchased at hazletonrotary.ticketleap.com and In Kind Sponsors Antonia’s Jewelry & Repair, Billig-Helmes Insurance, Fyzical Therapy & Balance Center, JC Small Engine and the Beer Stop in addition to any Hazleton Rotary Club Member.

Profits from the festival will be used by Hazleton Rotary Club for community services and projects.