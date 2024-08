Don’t stay in this weekend! What are you, nuts!? There’s way too many hot spots to try and cool places to be for you to miss out on all this action.

Enjoy outdoor concerts or skip to the after parties. Experience a gigantic festival or cozy up with an acoustic set. Whatever your vibe, there’s an event happening in NEPA to match it from Thirsty Thursday to Sunday Funday.

All venues/events listed in no particular order, the lineup changes weekly.

This week’s cover photo: Coming to Party on the Patio at Mohegan Pennsylvania onThursday, August 8, is The Stranger – A Tribute to Billy Joel, an act founded by Long Island native Mike Santoro set on giving audiences the very best of Billy. In case you miss POTP this week in Wilkes-Barre, the outstanding tribute band will be at Jim Thorpe’s Mauch Chunk Opera House on August 31.

by: Gabrielle Lang

POCONO RACEWAY

VARIOUS ARTISTS @ Elements Music & Arts Festival

THURS, AUG 8, to SUN, AUG 11

SCRANTON IRON FURNACES

Wicca Phase Springs Eternal & 10 other artists/bands @ Good Things Are Happening 2024

SAT, AUG 10, 12:00 P.M.

MUSIKFEST

Various Artists

EVERYDAY THURS, AUG 1, to SUN, AUG 11

–

Black Eyed Peas @ Wind Creek Steel Stage

THURS, AUG 8, 7:00 P.M.

–

Big Time Rush @ Wind Creek Steel Stage

FRI, AUG 9, 7:00 P.M.

–

Ludacris @ Wind Creek Steel Stage

SAT, AUG 10, 7:00 P.M.

–

ZZ Top @ Wind Creek Steel Stage

SUN, AUG 11, 7:00 P.M.

WAVERLY COMMUNITY HOUSE

The Doug Smith Band with Erin Malloy @ Waverly Wine Fest

SAT, AUG 10, 12:00 P.M.

INFUSIONS CAFE & LOUNGE

Sound Off & Marissa Joy @ Musikfest Afterparty

THURS, AUG 8, 11:00 P.M.

–

Rootsettaz @ Musikfest Afterparty

FRI, AUG 9, 11:00 P.M.

–

Strain Boys @ Musikfest Afterparty

SAT, AUG 10, 11:00 P.M.

–

Doktor Thomas Doubter & the Endogenous Psychadelics

SUN, AUG 11, 11:00 P.M.

THE VSPOT BAR

Kelly King

THURS, AUG 8, 8:00 P.M.

–

Reach For the Sky

FRI, AUG 9, 9:00 P.M.

–

Cortez

SAT, AUG 10, 9:00 P.M.

BROADWAY GRILLE

Jon Dressler

THURS, AUG 8, 7:00 P.M.

–

Matt Miskie

FRI, AUG 9, 7:00 P.M.

–

Shellshocked Churchhills

SAT, AUG 10, 7:00 P.M.

–

Naomi & Alex

SUN, AUG 11, 3:00 P.M.

RUNAWAY TRAIN BREWERY

The Idol Kings @ 1 Year Anniversary

FRI, AUG 9, 8:00 P.M.

TAP AT HUMBOLDT

The Black Layer

FRI, AUG 9, 7:00 P.M.

–

Bluegrass Out Back

SAT, AUG 10, 7:00 P.M.

DRAFTS BAR

Jeff Lewis

THURS, AUG 8, 6:00 P.M.

–

Shake, Rattle, and Roll – Dueling Pianos

FRI, AUG 9, 9:00 P.M.

–

Encore Band

SAT, AUG 10, 9:00 P.M.

–

The Frost Duo

SUN, AUG 11, 2:00 P.M.

RIVER STREET JAZZ CAFE

Johnny Lit’s Jerry Duty

SAT, AUG 10, 8:00 P.M.

HOG’S HOLLOW SALOON

Those Acoustic Guys

FRI, AUG 9, 7:00 P.M.

–

The Two Taboo

SUN, AUG 11, 2:00 P.M.

ROOF AT OPPENHEIM

Mike Elward

SUN, AUG 11, 2:00 P.M.

MOHEGAN PENNSYLVANIA

The Stranger – A Tribute to Billy Joel @ Party on the Patio

THURS, AUG 8, 7:30 P.M.

–

Toga Party Band @ Hive Taphouse

THURS, AUG 8, 9:30 P.M.

–

CC Music @ Embers Terrace

FRI, AUG 8, 6:00 P.M.

–

The Jason Dumm Band at Breakers @ Breakers

FRI, AUG 8, 8:30 P.M.

–

Piano Night w/ Lee Strubeck @ Bean and Vine Café & Wine Bar

SAT, AUG 10, 7:00 P.M.

–

The Grunge @ Breakers

SAT, AUG 10, 8:30 P.M.

–

Vice City @ Hive Taphouse

SAT, AUG 10, 9:30 P.M.

CHEAP SHOTS BAR & RESTAURANT

Bryan Banks

THURS, AUG 8, 7:00 P.M.

–

Nu Dawning

FRI, AUG 9, 9:00 P.M.

–

Militia

SAT, AUG 10, 8:30 P.M.

GROTTO PIZZA – HARVEYS LAKE

Open mic with Eddie Appnel & Henry Pehala’s Shameless Duo

THURS, AUG 8, 6:00 P.M.

–

The Lance Thomas Band

FRI, AUG 9, 7:00 P.M.

–

The Hurricanes Trio (ZZ top Tribute)

SAT, AUG 10, 7:00 P.M.

–

Jeanne & Gary

SUN, AUG 11, 1:00 P.M.

GROTTO PIZZA – WILKES-BARRE

Dashboard Mary

FRI, AUG 9, 6:00 P.M.

GROTTO PIZZA – EDWARDSVILLE

Second Dimension Duo

FRI, AUG 9, 8:00 P.M.

NORTH SLOPE PUB & EATERY

Noggin Hill

FRI, AUG 9, 7:00 P.M.

–

Triple Fret

SUN, AUG 11, 4:00 P.M.

PENN’S PEAK

Hoodleybah with Special Guest Josh Martonyak @ Summer Deck Parties

THURS, AUG 8, 6:30 P.M.

–

Big Bone Daddy @ Summer Deck Parties

FRI, AUG 9, 8:00 P.M.

–

Friends of Roger @ Summer Deck Parties

SAT, AUG 10, 8:00 P.M.

RIKASAONMAIN

South Side Five

FRI, AUG 9, 8:00 P.M.

–

Dustin Douglas

SAT, AUG 10, 8:00 P.M.

THE STONEHOUSE

Jesse Mower, Jami Novak, and Justin Sollenne @ Funky Thursday

THURS, AUG 8, 7:00 P.M.

–

Sara Hulse Band

FRI, AUG 9, 8:00 P.M.

–

Friend of the Gypsy

SAT, AUG 10, 8:00 P.M.

–

Group Du Jour

SUN, AUG 11, 4:00 P.M.

PISANO FAMILY WINES

Kartune

FRI, AUG 9, 7:00 P.M.

–

Street Survivors

SAT, AUG 10, 7:00 P.M.

SUMMIT CIGAR LOUNGE

Dave Harris

FRI, AUG 1, 8:00 P.M.

–

JP Williams Blues Band

SAT, AUG 10, 8:00 P.M.

MONTAGE MOUNTAIN

DJ Drewski @ Adult Swim

FRI, AUG 9, 6:00 P.M.

SHERMAN THEATER

Songs of Johnny Cash & Friends @ Sherman Showcase

SAT, AUG 10, 7:00 P.M.

SNAPPER’S

Frost Duo

FRI, AUG 9, 7:00 P.M.

–

Robbie Walsh and Jack Foley

SUN, AUG 11, 4:00 P.M.

JAM ROOM BREWING COMPANY

Dan Engvaldson

FRI, AUG 9, 6:00 P.M.

–

The Harrisons

SUN, AUG 11, 2:00 P.M.

MAUCH CHUNK OPERA HOUSE

Laurel Canyon Band – Music of CSNY

SAT, AUG 10, 8:00 P.M.

LAKELAND ORCHARD

Nowhere Slow

SAT, AUG 10, 1:00 P.M.

–

Wand’ring Aloud

SUN, AUG 11, 1:00 P.M.

HARRY’S BAR

Dashboard Mary

SAT, AUG 10, 9:00 P.M.

ARLO’S TAVERN

Ken Norton

FRI, AUG 9, 6:30 P.M.

–

Dusty Vinyl

SAT, AUG 10, 6:30 P.M.

–

Blues Jam

SUN, AUG 11, 3:00 P.M.

KEYSTONE STAGE

Obscvre: A Dark Alternative Dance Night

FRI, AUG 9, 6:00 P.M.

Did we miss something? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabrielle (Gabby) Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.